Blood Oranges

Blood oranges are often just as sweet as regular oranges, but their striking color makes them a striking addition to everything from cocktails to savory sauces. We like to serve whole blood orange segments with tender scallops and tossed in green salads, and use the juice for creamy sherbet and Italian-inspired aperetifs. Whether you want to get creative with your citrus or are a longtime blood orange lover, these recipes are the perfect way to showcase this stunning fruit. 

Scallops with Blood Orange, Fennel and Pistachios

This easy and delicious salad features sweet, plump seared sea scallops on a Sicilian-style salad with briny green olives and fried capers. The blood orange segments add a burst of juicy sweetness, and the pistachios give this dish a lovely, nutty crunch. Opt for a Sicilian white wine to drink with these vibrant scallops. 

Blood Orange and Red Onion Salad

Mike Price drizzles blood orange slices with a Greek olive oil called Iliada, which he sells at Market Table. Pressed from kalamata olives, the oil's gentle fruitiness and lack of bitter finish make it ideal for salads. If blood oranges aren't available, navel oranges or tangerines are excellent substitutes.

Pistachio Pavlovas with Oranges and Blood Orange Sorbet

If you can find them, use blood oranges instead of lighter-colored navels because darker pigments deliver more antioxidants.

Blood Orange Screwdrivers

For her parties, actress Ali Larter likes to make just one great drink. This one is bitter and sweet, thanks to a splash of Aperol with the blood orange juice and vodka.

Beet-and-Blood-Orange Salad with Mint

To give this refreshing salad Palestinian flavor, Sam Mogannam seasons the dressing with ground sumac, a tangy Middle Eastern spice. While the color of golden beets contrasts nicely with dark red blood orange sections, any beet variety--from standard red ones to the white-and-pink striped chioggia--will be delicious.

Blood Orange-Pine Nut Agrodolce Sauce

Chef Jennifer Jasinski combines sweet-tart blood-orange juice with pine nuts and garlic for a quick and delicious sauce that's great on seared scallops as well as chicken thighs and roast pork.

Blood Orange-Rosemary Fizz

Designer and blogger Athena Calderone fell in love with Aperol in Sicily. "It's like the national anthem there," she says. The aperitif is made with bitter orange and rhubarb, among other ingredients. Its citrusy flavor is delicious with rosemary.

© Con Poulos

Blood Orange Soufflés

Pastry chef Jen Yee of NYC's Lafayette Grand Cafe & Bakery uses blood oranges at the height of their season to make her tangy warm souffles in orange cups.

Flaky Blood Orange Tart

Zoe Nathan, the pastry chef at Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica, California, prefers to be called a baker, which better reflects her unpretentious style. "I like making desserts that go from oven to table without a lot of fussing and futzing," she says. Her stunning yet simple crostata, which uses juicy blood oranges at their peak, is nothing but sweet-tart oranges and a bit of sugar on a flaky, buttery crust.

Blood Orange Sherbet Cake with Chewy Chocolate Crust

Blogger Sarah Bolla of Lemon Fire Brigade makes her stunning blood orange sherbet with coconut milk and almond milk, so it's dairy-free. Prunes in the unusual but delicious chocolate crust make it both nicely sweet and chewy.

