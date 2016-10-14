11 Ways to Use Cranberries (Other Than Cranberry Sauce)

Cranberry sauce is a Thanksgiving staple, but it’s not the only great way to use the delicious red fruit. Here, nine excellent ways to use cranberries this season.

Use buttermilk instead of cream for a healthier version of this easy, five-ingredient dessert.

Hard cider and Aperol complement cranberries in this fun cocktail.

Store-bought gingersnaps make quick work of the crust for this festive pie.

Pastry chef Katherine Thompson’s holiday desert is a terrific cross between a tart and cake.

This Pavlova features whipped cream on top of the crisp meringue shell, which tastes a lot like a Creamsicle.

Can’t decide between savory or sweet? This quick bread could go either direction depending on what you spread on it: mild cheese, jam or honey are just a few options. Plus, it's equally delicious on its own.

A good loaf of cranberry-nut bread from a bakery has so much flavor that there's no need to trick it up with lots of ingredients. As the pudding bakes, the bread becomes almost custardlike, with a crispy brown top.

With tart colorful cranberries both inside and atop these muffins, they are the perfect morning treat for cranberry fans.

Almond flour and toasted almonds give these crispy, chewy cookies doubly nutty flavor.

Perfect for fall, this strong but not overly sweet sangria is nicely spiced with cinnamon, anise and cloves.

The cranberries give these scones such a bright pop of color and flavor.