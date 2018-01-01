Strawberries are very popular and very versatile—they pair well with sweet foods like chocolate and ice cream, and taste just as delicious in savory salads or alongside roasted meat. One of our favorite ways to eat strawberries is in classic shortcake made with not-too-sweet biscuits and tangy Meyer lemon cream. We recommend using Seascape strawberries, which are in a season just for a few weeks but have a supersweet and intense flavor. If you’re looking for something different, try something savory like strawberry-jalapeno salsa. We love to spoon this sweet salsa over spicy turkey fajitas and creamy avocado for an easy summer dinner. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to strawberries.