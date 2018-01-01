You typically see grapes eaten raw, but cooking them can concentrate their sweetness and deepen their flavor. Chef Amanda Cohen of New York City's Dirt Candy grills grapes, then tosses them in a salad with oyster mushrooms, celery pesto and butter lettuce. Grapes are also excellent in breads, as condiments or cooked down with a hearty piece of meat [https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/roast-squab-bacon-and-grapes]. When you can't narrow down all the delicious options, Food & Wine's guide can help.