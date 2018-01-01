Gooseberries are grown in red and green varieties, and look quite similar to grapes. They’re also high in vitamin C and quite low in calories. They tend to be sour, and are often turned into jams, or dried or pickled. These berries make tasty additions to desserts like pies and crumbles, and also add a zesty flavor to Sauvignon Blanc, especially citrusy Sauvignons from New Zealand. Though gooseberries are great for desserts, like in the compote for this lemon tart, they also add sweetness to savory dishes like this spicy pork tenderloin. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to gooseberries.