Dried currants are similar to raisins, most commonly used when baking scones and breads. We also like to add currants to sautéed kale, grilled peppers and simmered carrots for an element of rich sweetness. Dried currants are a surprising and tasty addition to Sicilian-style meatballs, and add fruity flavor to a simple pan sauce for these chicken cutlets. Whether you’re looking for a new take on spaghetti or need a recipe for flaky scones, currants bring unique sweetness to some of F&W’s favorite dishes. Check out our guide to currants and try something different for dinner tonight.