Cranberries are for more than the Thanksgiving side dish that nobody really likes—make these sour berries an exciting ingredient by adding them to seasonal sangria, fruity vinaigrette and homemade biscotti. Because they’re so bitter, the majority of cranberries grown are processed to make juice and sauce. Step away from the canned food aisle at the grocery store and tackle a recipe with fresh cranberries, like this tangy take on French toast or this sweet and spicy pork chop dinner. Dried cranberries are also a great way to add color and sweetness to salads, cookies and veggie side dishes like sautéed spinach and Brussels sprouts. F&W’s guide to cranberries has dozens of recipes for every meal.