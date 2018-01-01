Blackberries are delicious on their own, but taste even better when turned into a pie or a crumble. We also love to add these berries to salads, cocktails and even barbecue sauce. If you’re looking for a classic blackberry dessert, try this light (and easy) buttermilk cake. It can be made with any combination of berries, but we love the sweet-tart flavor of blackberries combined with sweet cake and whipped cream. For a more savory use, transform blackberries into a barbecue glaze for short ribs—the berries are grilled and then blended with chipotle chiles for a perfectly balanced sweet-and-spicy sauce. Whether you’re craving something sweet or savory, F&W’s guide to blackberries has recipes for any occasion.