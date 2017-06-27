30 Days of Strawberry Recipes

Strawberry season is upon us. It is the wonderful time of year when the Earth produces the absolute best of this sweet, red, juicy fruit that bears its seeds on the outside. For that reason, by the way, the strawberry is not technically, botanically a berry, but that doesn't really matter. It is still extremely delicious in both sweet and savory dishes. From breakfasts like strawberry crème fraîche biscuits to lunches like grilled strawberry-avocado toasts with burrata to dinners like milk-braised pork tenderloin with spinach and strawberry salad, you can incorporate this luscious fruit into every meal of the day. And, of course, strawberries are brilliantly employed in desserts like strawberry-honey cake with sour whipped cream and salt-and-pepper sandwich cookies with strawberry-lemonade jam. In order to make the most of strawberry season, we challenge you to cook or bake with fresh, summer strawberries every day for 30 days. Ready, set, go! — Morgan Goldberg

1 of 30 JOHN KERNICK

Day 1: Strawberry Crème Fraîche Biscuits

To kick off a month of strawberries, we recommend these incredibly fruit-forward biscuits. We lace these buttery, tender, crisp biscuits with fresh strawberries and serve them with sweet and tangy strawberry-swirled crème fraîche. It's some solid strawberry on strawberry action.


2 of 30 CON POULOS

Day 2: Grilled Strawberry-Avocado Toasts with Burrata

These hulking avocado toasts with fresh strawberries and creamy burrata are a great early summer lunch or, cut into thick slices, a crowd-pleasing appetizer. But we could truly eat this sumptuous dish any time of the day and in large quantities. Be sure to use a quality balsamic vinegar here.


3 of 30 © Madeleine Hill

Day 3: Frozen Strawberry Custard with Lemon Curd Swirl

"Nothing to me is as superb as homemade strawberry ice cream," says Andrew Zimmern, and we totally agree. "This one takes a little work and a little forethought, but it is so, so, so worth it," he says. To make this custard really special, Zimmern suggests using fresh cream, fresh butter and fresh strawberries.


Day 4: Strawberry Baked Alaska

Day 4: Strawberry Baked Alaska

Chef Andrea Reusing makes each and every part of these lovely strawberry basked Alaskas from scratch—even the graham crackers for the base. She says it’s OK to use store-bought grahams, though, and if making homemade ice cream isn’t your thing, you can sub in a good prepared brand.


Day 5: Burnt Strawberry Tamales

Day 5: Burnt Strawberry Tamales  

You may be familiar with plenty of incredible strawberry desserts, but have you ever heard of a strawberry tamale? Chef Carlos Salgaldo creatively makes these fantastic tamales by charring strawberries in a skillet, then mixing them into a buttery masa filling. Impress guests with this inventive dish at your next dinner party.


Day 6: Strawberry-Mango Paletas

Day 6: Strawberry-Mango Paletas

When crafting new paletas for her company La Newyorkina, Fany Gerson’s rule of thumb is this: If the colors of her ingredients go together, the flavors will, too. These bright, red-and-orange-hued ice pops are perfect to make in the summer when juicy strawberries are at their peak. Enjoy one by the pool!


7 of 30 © Tara Fisher

Day 7: Salt-and-Pepper Sandwich Cookies with Strawberry-Lemonade Jam

These sweet and savory cookies, with their strawberry jam filling, are terrific on their own, but, of course, we like them best dipped in even more strawberry jam. Luckily, the recipe makes a little extra jam—it’s also excellent on toast, muffins and angel food cake.


8 of 30 © Tara Fisher

Day 8: Oatmeal with Strawberries, Toasted Walnuts and Skyr

While strawberries are a fruit tailor-made for dessert, they also add delicious, sweet acidity to any breakfast. This lovely berry porridge, made with rolled oats, is especially good because it’s not too sweet: There’s no added sugar. It also takes only 15 minutes to make, which is perfect for a quick weekday breakfast.


9 of 30

Day 9: Milk-Braised Pork Tenderloin with Spinach and Strawberry Salad

You can incorporate strawberries into a savory dish, like this seared pork tenderloin. Braising the pork in milk gives it a lovely silkiness, and the milk a delicious, savory caramel flavor. You can simply halve the strawberries in the salad, but julienning them whimsically disguises their shape (they begin to resemble sliced red peppers)—making their sweetness a pleasant surprise.


10 of 30

Day 10: Deep-Dish Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie

If you're committing a month to strawberries, you need to bake a traditional strawberry rhubarb pie. This recipe is classic and perfectly tart-sweet. The dough can be made with butter, but swapping in some lard yields an even flakier crust. As for the filling, cornstarch works really well for juicy fruit pies.


11 of 30

Day 11: Baby Lettuces with Feta, Strawberries and Almonds  

This salad is an extraordinary combination of ingredients: feta, strawberries and almonds. It's perfect for a last-minute dinner on a summer weeknight because you only need 20 minutes to throw it together. It's also perfect to pack for lunch for work the next day.


12 of 30

Day 12: Strawberry Amaranth Porridge with Cardamom

This amaranth porridge makes for a nourishing breakfast that will keep you comfortably full for hours. Amaranth is known for its impressive nutritional record, being very high in protein as well as calcium, iron and phosphorus. The addition of fragrant spices and stewed strawberries makes it almost desert-like and delicious.


13 of 30 © John Kernick

Day 13: Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream Sandwiches  

Pastry chef Jen Yee of Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery in Manhattan makes these fun and pretty sandwiches with a simple Japanese dough that combines sweet glutinous rice flour, sugar, water and strawberry jam. You can whip these up and serve them to your summer party guests for an unexpected dessert treat.


14 of 30 © Eva Kolenko

Day 14: Strawberry-Honey Cake with Sour Whipped Cream  

This floral, honey-inflected strawberry cake from Eli Dahlin, the chef at Dame in Portland, Oregon, is his springy take on a sticky toffee pudding. If there’s a child in your life (or a kitchen-incompetent friend), let him or her poke the holes. The more there are, the more the honey syrup will penetrate every last bite.


15 of 30

Day 15: Strawberry, Tomato and Fennel Gazpacho  

This chilled, summery soup is the perfect way to cool down and refresh. It's full of the season's two best (in our opinion) kinds of produce: strawberries and tomatoes. We recommend enjoying this super fresh dish on a warm, clear summer night in a backyard.


16 of 30

Day 16: Strawberry Tart with Flaky Pastry

Elisabeth Prueitt invented this exceptional, flaky dessert, made with a rough puff pastry, for San Francisco's Tartine Bakery. She cuts the pastry into a precise circle and weighs it down during baking to create an elegant base for sliced strawberries and whipped cream. The adaptable crust can be topped with almost any seasonal fruit, but strawberries really do the trick.


17 of 30

Day 17: Redhead in Bed

You must drink strawberries during strawberry season. This vibrant strawberry-and-vodka cocktail topped with a splash of white wine is perfect for just that purpose. Sip on this refreshing drink by the pool or serve it to your guests during happy hour when you’re entertaining this summer. They will love you for it.


18 of 30

Day 18: Strawberry Shortcake

While we are fond of the cartoon, the edible strawberry shortcake is preferable. Cake flour is the secret ingredient in this lusciously light shortcake. Make sure that you use pure cake flour as opposed to self-rising cake flour, which is similarly packaged. This dessert is at its best within 30 minutes of assembly.


19 of 30

Day 19: Strawberry-Pecan Quick Bread

The ideal quick bread for an afternoon snack, this recipe only takes 20 active minutes to make. As this loaf bakes in the oven, the texture of chewy dried strawberries softens slightly. Buy your dried strawberries at a specialty food shop or health food store that rotates its stock frequently to make sure that they're plump and moist.


20 of 30

Day 20: Grilled Ham and Cheese with Strawberry-Red-Wine Jam

The secret to these delectable sandwiches is the strawberry jam spiked with Pinot Noir. It truly takes these grilled baked ham and Gruyère cheese sandwiches to the next level. We would gladly devour these melty sandwiches for lunch any day. So just let us know when you're making them? Thanks.


21 of 30

Day 21: Strawberry-Almond Scones

When baking these nutty, strawberry scones, be sure to use whole wheat pastry flour, which is less dense than whole wheat flour. Mixing in some all-purpose white flour also lightens the texture of the scones, so they're more delicate and tender. Eat them for breakfast or put them out during tea time.


22 of 30

Day 22: Frosty Strawberry-and-Cream Milkshakes  

With just four ingredients, you can make an upgraded vanilla milkshake that will completely blow your mind. Perfect for cooling down on a hot day or to satisfy your sweet tooth, a quick puree of fresh strawberries and lemon zest creates a delicious fruit floater for this ultra-creamy dessert drink.


Day 23: Strawberry Slab Pie

Day 23: Strawberry Slab Pie

With a perfectly buttery crust and a sweet, jammy filling, this slab pie from chef Joanne Chang is one of the most delicious desserts you’ll eat all summer, so hurry up and make it quick. You'll make it again and again for summers to come and you will think of us every time you do. You're welcome.


24 of 30 EVA KOLENKO

Day 24: Grilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Sangria

This summery sangria from Barano chef Albert Di Meglio gets a subtly smoky kick from fruit that's grilled until perfectly caramelized. And we all know strawberry and rhubarb are the perfect pair. Feel free to use this recipe as a template: Pair grilled peaches with fresh basil or grilled watermelon with sliced cucumber and mint.


25 of 30

Day 25: Crêpes with Strawberries and Muscat-Yogurt Sauce  

We top these silky smooth crêpes with fresh strawberries and a creamy, orangey sauce sweetened with a splash of Bonterra Muscat dessert wine instead of sugar. While these skinny pancakes definitely count as dessert, we think they pass for breakfast, too.


26 of 30

Day 26: Warm Strawberry Crumb Cake  

We top the summer's best, juiciest strawberries with batter and bake them until the fruit is warm and jammy and the cake is airy, with a wonderful, crisp crust. 


Day 27: Fresh Strawberry Cake

Day 27: Fresh Strawberry Cake  

This fresh strawberry cake is bursting with the summery flavor of berries-and-cream. The light pink cake layers are tinted with pureed fresh strawberries, slathered with fluffy vanilla buttercream frosting and topped with lots of fresh strawberries. For a retro look, the side of the cake isn’t frosted. The cake layers and the vanilla frosting can be made ahead and refrigerated, but it’s best to assemble the cake on the day you plan to serve it to keep the fresh strawberries at their best.


28 of 30

Day 28: Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie

This delicious, seven-ingredient smoothie is fruity (it has strawberries and bananas), nutty (almond butter) and healthy. It's a great choice for your post-workout meal because it's full of protein and good fats from the almond butter. You'll love it because it's super filling, smooth and portable for when you're on the go.


29 of 30

Day 29: Whipped Sabayon with Strawberries

Sabayon is a foamy, delicate dessert that typically has to be made just moments before serving—if left to stand for too long, it deflates. But with the help of a siphon, you can make the sabayon hours in advance, and it will still be perfectly airy when it’s time for dessert.


30 of 30

Day 30: Strawberry-Red Wine Sorbet with Crushed Meringue  

Jean-Georges Vongerichten takes advantage of the first strawberries of summer to make this perfect alfresco dessert. As the red wine–infused sorbet melts, it forms a tart sauce for the sweet, tender berries, which also get topped with crunchy bits of meringue, a splash of aged balsamic and fresh whipped cream.



