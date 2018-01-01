Since bananas as we know them today could disappear forever, you should try to enjoy them while they're still around. These oddly shaped fruits are responsible for some of our favorites treats, such as banana bread, banana splits, bananas foster and banana cream pie. And bananas don't limit themselves to just sweet recipes. We've seen them included in Caribbean curries and fried into fritters. Whether you want to find a quick idea for breakfast or add some banana slices to dinner, Food & Wine's guide has recipe ideas that will liven up your meals.