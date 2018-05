Even though this stone fruit is small, it packs in a lot of tangy-sweet flavor. Once of our favorite things is to throw fresh apricot halves on the grill to make a juicy, charred salad or dessert. Or we mix chopped dried apricots with nuts and oats to create energy-dense power bars that keep us going all day long. There are so many ways to use this fruit and Food & Wine has most of them covered. Try these fun recipes for snacks, breakfast, dinner and more.