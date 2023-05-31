The Only Time You Should Ever Have Fake Produce in Your House Is If It’s One of These Candles

When I was a kid in the aughts, a bowl of fake lemons or green apples seemed to be one of the most ubiquitous design trends. I came across it at the homes of my friends and the fake living rooms on television. It looked shiny, plastic, and totally unappetizing.

Back then, the prevailing idea was that fake fruit made a room look more classy and elegant. Luckily, those days are well behind us, and most people now agree that fake fruit is tacky. But there is one last acceptable way to decorate your house with fake produce: With these wacky fruit-shaped candles.

I’m obsessed with them and need to add them to every surface of my home from the kitchen to my office to the bathroom. From citrus fruits of all kinds, to apples, to bananas, and strawberries, keep reading to find out why I think fake fruit candles are the hottest new design trend. The best part? They’re all $20 and under.

The Best Food-Shaped Candles on Amazon



While hard plastic fruit tries to trick you into thinking it's the real thing, these candles have the effect of a slightly off-kilter impression of fruit that doesn’t really have anything in common with the real thing. The result looks silly and irreverent, a design choice that signals that you don’t take yourself too seriously.

Amazon

To buy: Magokoro Fruit-Shaped Candle Set, $20 with coupon (originally $23) at amazon.com

Take these citrus fruits (an orange, a lime, and a lemon), with the heavily dimpled skin as an example of just how strange but intriguing these candles look. Or the peach, which is pink, not orange, and shaped more like a teardrop or a dumpling. These candles approach the concept of fruit, but don’t entirely achieve it. They might make someone who walks into your kitchen pick up the candle and wonder aloud, “What is this?” If anything, it's a conversation starter.

Amazon

To buy: Set of 4 Strawberry Scented Candles, $10 at amazon.com

These strawberries are also oddly adorable—dainty little fruit-like shapes that add a touch of something slightly wacky to your kitchen counter or dining room table (or even birthday cake).

To be honest, the fact that they’re candles is just a fun bonus, and I can’t really imagine lighting any of them. Not all of them are scented, so if you do want to watch them burn, you can get all the cute vibes of a candle without the sweet fragrance.

Personally, I love the idea of lighting up a pile of bananas on my dining room table and burning it like it's incense or a candle stick. Very romantic. OK, maybe you need to have a weird sense of humor to appreciate these candles.

I find the idea of a fruit-shaped candle just counterintuitive enough to be funny. And since all these candles are $20 or under, they’re affordable decorations, too. That’s why I'll give you a pass if I see this type of fake fruit in your kitchen. Just please, no more plastic apples.

Amazon

To buy: T-shin Lemon-Shaped Scented Candle, $13 at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Aomig 2-Pack Apple Candles, $7 at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: T-shin Orange-Shaped Scented Candle, $13 at amazon.com

