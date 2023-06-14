Check Your Frozen Strawberries: FDA Announces Recall Due to Hepatitis A Risk

Products sold at Costco, Walmart, and HEB are included in the voluntary recall.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023
Frozen Strawberries
Photo:

Getty Images

The Willamette Valley Fruit Co. has voluntarily recalled packages of frozen strawberries, frozen mixed fruit blends containing strawberries, and frozen smoothie blends due to potential Hepatitis A contamination. According to a recall announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the potentially affected frozen fruits were distributed to Costco, HEB, and Walmart stores in 32 states between early January and early June of this year.

The recalled packages sold at Walmart stores are labeled Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, or Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend. The Sliced Strawberries and Mixed Fruit were both sold in 64-ounce bags, while the recalled Antioxidant Fruit Blend was sold in a 40-ounce bag. These products were distributed at Walmart stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY.

At Costco, the recalled strawberries are in packages of Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie Blend. Those potentially affected berries are in 48-ounce plastic packages containing six eight-ounce pouches. The recalled Smoothie Blends were distributed to and sold at Costco stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas.

Finally, at HEB, the only recalled products are select three-pound packages labeled Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio. These bags of frozen berries were sold at HEB stores throughout Texas. 

The specific Best By dates, lot numbers, and UPC codes are available on the FDA’s recall announcement page. As of this writing, the FDA says there have not been any reported illnesses related to these recalled products.

The agency is encouraging customers to check their freezers for the potentially affected items. Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled bags of berries should not eat it; it should either be thrown away or taken back to the point of purchase for a refund. Customers who have any questions about the recall are encouraged to contact Willamette Valley Fruit Co. at 1-800-518-9865.

