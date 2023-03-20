Frozen Fruit Recalled From Trader Joe's, Costco, and Aldi's Due to Hepatitis Outbreak

Planning to make smoothies this week? You may want to check your freezer.

Scenic Fruit Company has voluntarily recalled some of its frozen fruit products due to an outbreak of hepatitis A illnesses.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled products include frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets. The recall also includes a frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s.

"Although hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund," a Scenic Fruit Company spokesperson said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control has connected five hepatitis A cases to frozen organic strawberries. All incidents have been reported in Washington, and two people have been hospitalized.

The CDC advises people to check their freezer for the recalled frozen fruits and either trash them or return them to the original retailer. If you have eaten these recalled products within the last 14 days and are not vaccinated against hepatitis A, there's still hope. The CDC recommends talking with your healthcare provider about getting the hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin to prevent potential illness.

Need more details about what exactly has been recalled? The Oregon-based fruit company listed six brands pulled from the freezers of Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets, and Trader Joe's:

Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24oz. (UPC: 4099100256222)

Vital Choice Organic Strawberries 16oz. (UPC: 834297005024)

Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4lb. (UPC: 96619140404)

Made With Organic Strawberries 10oz. (UPC: 814343021390)

PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries 32oz. (UPC: 22827109469)

Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend 16oz. (UPC: 00511919)

Scenic Fruit Company is not alone. Last week, another fruit company California Splendor, Inc., recalled frozen strawberries sold to Costco. Both companies are working with the FDA to further investigate and have ceased production of the suspected products.

The CDC explains that hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the hepatitis A virus, which can spread through contaminated food. Severe symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly people with pre-existing conditions or immunocompromised, hepatitis A infection can lead to liver failure. The CDC advises contacting your healthcare provider if you have encountered any of these symptoms.