Frozen Fruit Recalled From Trader Joe's, Costco, and Aldi's Due to Hepatitis Outbreak

Check your freezer.

By Ashia Aubourg
Published on March 20, 2023
Frozen strawberries
Photo:

Getty Images

Planning to make smoothies this week? You may want to check your freezer. 

Scenic Fruit Company has voluntarily recalled some of its frozen fruit products due to an outbreak of hepatitis A illnesses.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled products include frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets. The recall also includes a frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s

"Although hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund," a Scenic Fruit Company spokesperson said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control has connected five hepatitis A cases to frozen organic strawberries. All incidents have been reported in Washington, and two people have been hospitalized.

The CDC advises people to check their freezer for the recalled frozen fruits and either trash them or return them to the original retailer. If you have eaten these recalled products within the last 14 days and are not vaccinated against hepatitis A, there's still hope. The CDC recommends talking with your healthcare provider about getting the hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin to prevent potential illness. 

Need more details about what exactly has been recalled? The Oregon-based fruit company listed six brands pulled from the freezers of Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets, and Trader Joe's:

  • Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24oz. (UPC: 4099100256222)
  • Vital Choice Organic Strawberries 16oz. (UPC: 834297005024)
  • Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4lb. (UPC: 96619140404)
  • Made With Organic Strawberries 10oz. (UPC: 814343021390)
  • PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries 32oz. (UPC: 22827109469)
  • Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend 16oz. (UPC: 00511919)

Scenic Fruit Company is not alone. Last week, another fruit company California Splendor, Inc., recalled frozen strawberries sold to Costco. Both companies are working with the FDA to further investigate and have ceased production of the suspected products. 

The CDC explains that hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the hepatitis A virus, which can spread through contaminated food. Severe symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly people with pre-existing conditions or immunocompromised, hepatitis A infection can lead to liver failure. The CDC advises contacting your healthcare provider if you have encountered any of these symptoms.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Strawberries
The FDA Is Investigating Hepatitis A Cases Linked to Organic Strawberries
A camembert cheese wheel
Dozens of Brie and Camembert Cheese Brands Recalled Due to Listeria
The most common cause of listeria
The Most Common Cause of Listeria Is Behind the Deli Counter, Study Shows
Omaha Steaks Full Cooked Herbed Chicken Breasts
Best Places to Buy Chicken Online
Jif brand peanut butter
Jif, Multiple Other Peanut Butter Products Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns [Updated]
A Daily Harvest box on a doorstep
Daily Harvest Recalls Lentil Crumbles After 470 Illnesses Reported
Sliced grilled ribeye steak on a plate with tomato salad and a couple of glasses of wine
Best Online Meat Delivery Services
Sliced brisket and biscuits on cutting board
Best Places to Buy Brisket Online
Assorted chocolate bar pieces
FDA Recalls Over 100 Kosher Candy and Chocolate Products Due to Salmonella Risk
Healthy appetizing red smoothie dessert in glasses Smoothie Delivery Services
Best Smoothie Delivery Services
glass of fruit punch
Coca-Cola Voluntarily Recalls Some Minute Maid Punch and Lemonade Drinks Due to Foreign Objects
Food & Wine's Best and Worst Food Trends of All Time
A Few Times F&W Accurately Predicted the Future of Food and a Whole Bunch of Times We Got It Hilariously Wrong
grocery delivery hello fresh market
The 11 Best Grocery Delivery Services
The 11 Best Pasta Bowls of 2022
The 11 Best Pasta Bowls of 2023
buy one get one
Chefs Reveal the 33 Items They Always Buy at the Grocery Store
Tall pink and white cake
Best Cake Delivery Services