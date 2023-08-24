Frozen Corn and Other Frozen Vegetables Recalled Due to Listeria, Here's What You Need to Know

Take a moment today to check your freezer for frozen corn and other frozen vegetable packets because Twin City Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of its Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement posted on Wednesday, the company is recalling its retail bags “due to a potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.” Listeria, the FDA added, can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.” However, typically healthy individuals may also experience short-term symptoms, which the FDA states can include headaches, fever, nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea. It can also cause serious illness in pregnant women.

However, in its announcement, the FDA importantly noted that there have been “no actual consumer reports of human illness or other complaints associated with this product” and that this recall was initiated because a customer’s “third-party lab results for the IQF sweet cut corn” came back positive.

The recalled products, which were distributed nationwide, include Food Lion Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green Beans & Peas and the brand’s Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, along with Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas in various packaging sizes, and Kroger Super Sweet Corn in various sizes.

Consumers are encouraged to check the products in their freezer against the entire product list here and to discard any product immediately by either throwing it away or returning it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.

This recall comes on the heels of another recall affecting another summertime favorite. In mid-August, Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled its soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups due to its possible link to a listeria outbreak. You can keep track of all FDA recalls on its website, fda.gov.

