The USDA Just Recalled 245,000 Pounds of Frozen Chicken Sold Across the Nation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Conagra Brands is recalling over 245,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips, as the affected products may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

According to the FSIS website, the potentially affected chicken strips were produced on June 20, July 11, and July 17, 2023. They are packaged in 8.9-ounce cartons labeled “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal,” and the recalled products have Best If Used By Dates of December 11, 2024, January 01, 2025, or January 07, 2025. The lot numbers printed on the sides of the cartons are 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820.

The recalled chicken strips meals were distributed to retailers throughout the United States and available to purchase online.

“The problem was discovered when [Conagra Foods] notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, which resulted in an oral injury associated with consumption of this product,” the FSIS wrote on its website — but adds that it has not received any additional reports of customers being injured or falling ill from consuming the potentially affected products.

The FSIS encourages anyone who may have purchased Banquet-branded frozen chicken strips to check their freezers to see if the “Best If Used By” dates and the lot numbers match those involved in the recall. (FoodSafety.gov points out that “recalls are very specific,” which means that all of the information printed on a particular product must match the info on the recalled items – otherwise, those items have not been recalled and would be safe to consume.)

If you find one of the recalled products in your freezer, you should either discard it or return it to the point of purchase for a refund. Banquet customers who have questions about the recall can reach out to Conagra Brands by calling (800) 921-7404 or emailing consumer.care@conagra.com.

