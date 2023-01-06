New 'Friends'-Themed Coffee Creamer Will Taste Like a Central Perk Favorite

Could this news *be* any better?

By Stacey Leasca
Published on January 6, 2023
Friends Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer from International Delight
Photo:

Courtesy of International Delight

Friends may have aired its final episode almost two decades ago, but the love for this show remains as strong as ever. It's so strong that people still watch the reruns and reunions, buy the swag, and now, even drink coffee like their favorite friend, too.

On Tuesday, International Delight, in partnership with Warner Bros., announced it’s releasing a limited-edition Friends Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer, which the company says is inspired by Central Perk's Manhattan Mocha coffee. Not familiar with the Manhattan Mocha coffee? This is a little “IYKYK” moment for the truest of Friends fans, as the drink was written on the coffee shop’s chalkboard menu throughout the run of the show. 

"Friends is one of the most iconic and most-watched TV shows of all time. On a mission to deliver collaborations our consumers will love, the choice to create a creamer flavor inspired by Friends couldn't have been any clearer," Kallie Goodwin, vice president of marketing for International Delight, shared in a statement. "As Americans are looking to recreate their favorite coffeehouse experiences at home more and more, International Delight Hazelnut Mocha creamer is Central Perk approved."  

Both the regular and zero-sugar bottles of Hazelnut Mocha creamer come with show-inspired art on the front, including the very recognizable outlines of each character and the Central Perk sign front and center. The creamer is available in 32 oz. bottles and retails for about $3.99. It will also be available at major retailers nationwide, but remember, it’s only available for a limited time. 

This also marks the third limited-edition creamer for International Delight and Warner Bros., who also released a seasonal Buddy the Elf reamer in 2020 and the Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel creamer in 2022, so who knows which of your favorite TV shows or movies will end up in your grocery store next. 

