Be Careful Out There: These New Yellow Skittles Taste Like Mustard

Stop pinching yourself. You're not dreaming. Whatever world you thought we were living in before is about to be upended by two simple words: mustard Skittles.

You have the perennial cookout condiment French's Mustard to thank for this hallucination-turned-reality, which is described as a "summer's tangiest candy." The, shall we say, unconventional product is coming just in time to celebrate National Mustard Day on August 5.

Courtesy of French's

“From Mustard Ice Cream to last year’s viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French’s has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves,” Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company, said. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Skittles to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow Mustard tang in a new, fun way to French’s and Skittles fans alike.”

Courtesy of French's

Most mustard/candy fans will have to either luck out by location (or travel) to try these savory morsels. The French's "Mustard Mobile" will be making stops to hand out free, fun-sized packs of French's Mustard Skittles in three cities this summer:

Atlanta — Monday, July 31: Ponce City Market (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) 675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344

Monday, July 31: Ponce City Market (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) 675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344 Washington D.C. — Wednesday, August 2: City Center (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) 825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Wednesday, August 2: City Center (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) 825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001 New York City — Saturday, August 5: Hudson River Park (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) 555 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036

But folks outside of those cities who are interested in a taste can also score bags (and a couple of small swag items) by entering to be one of 700 winners at Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles. Follow French's and Skittles on social media to see more about the partnership, road trip, and giveaways.

As for those previous National Mustard Day mashups mentioned above, in past years, French's has released mustard doughnuts, mustard ice cream, mustard hot dog buns, and even a mustard beer.

A few years ago, Skittles revealed that the yellow lemon Skittles are customers' least favorite flavor. Hey, maybe these new Skittles can turn things around for yellow.