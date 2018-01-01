French Recipes

F&W’s Ultimate Guide To French Recipes

Here, classic French dishes and cutting-edge techniques from star chefs.

Best-Ever Cheese Soufflé (photo at right)

Favorite French Recipes

  • Chicken Dijon

    Melissa Clark likes using only drumsticks in this mustardy stew—thickened with tangy crème fraîche—so that all the meat cooks at the same rate.

    Read More
    Chicken Dijon French Recipe

  • Crêpes Suzette

    Jacques Pépin finds it easier to prepare this dessert largely in advance when entertaining. He flambés the liquor in front of his dinner guests and pours it over the platter of crêpes while still flaming.

    Read More
    Crêpes Suzette Recipe

  • Potatoes Lyonnaise with Lemon and Chile

    For April Bloomfield, these crisp potatoes and caramelized onions are “the ultimate home fry.” She perfected this version by adding chopped garlic, lemon juice and crushed red pepper.

    Read More
    Potatoes Lyonnaise with Lemon and Chile Recipe

  • Duck à l’Orange

    Jacques Pépin cooks the ducks until they’re well done, which results in the crispiest skin and best flavor.

    Read More
    Duck à l’Orange Recipe

Editors’ Picks

Alain Ducasse: A Lesson in Modern French Cooking
Chef Recipes Made Easy

Modern French Cooking

F&W Senior Recipe Developer Grace Parisi translates food deity Alain Ducasse’s recipes for mortals.

 
Jacques Pepin's Best French Classics
Techniques

Best French Classics

Classic French dishes from legendary chef Jacques Pépin, including a rich beef stew and a rustic yet elegant apple galette.

 

Top Picks

7 Top French Wine Regions

How-to Tips

Jacques Pepin demonstrates how to make crêpes.

How to Make Crêpes

Crêpes are fast to cook and impressive to serve. Master chef Jacques Pépin reveals tricks for making perfect crêpes every time.

Read More

More Recipes

French recipes from Daniel Boulud like Blanquette de Veau

Dishes from Legendary French Chefs

 
 

Related Articles

 

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up