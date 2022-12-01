News Delight Your Neighbors This Holiday Season With Franzia's 5-foot-tall Inflatable Lawn Ornament Finally, you can show your love for boxed wine in the most festive way possible. By Jelisa Castrodale Jelisa Castrodale Jelisa Castrodale is an acclaimed writer based in the American South who has spent over a decade covering food, culture, travel, and sports for publications on both sides of the Atlantic. She has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.Expertise: food, travel, pop culture.Experience: Jelisa Castrodale's work has appeared on MSN, NBC Sports, People, VICE, and USA Today, among other publications. She is also a former Jeopardy! champion who should probably stop mentioning that in conversation. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images; Courtesy of Franzia Franzia is once again embracing its sillier side. Not only did the California-based winemaker recently release Franzia box-shaped dog toys, but it also unveiled a pet costume that makes your four-legged loved one look like a miniature box of wine for Halloween. And now, the brand appears to be upping the ante for Christmas. In late November, Franzia dropped its holiday merchandise, and the biggest and boldest of its items are, hands down, the two inflatable lawn decorations shaped like oversized boxes of Franzia. Each $50 inflatable stands approximately five feet tall and is illuminated from the inside so your entire neighborhood can know that you're serious about either Franzia's Cabernet Sauvignon, Sunset Blush, or both. But that's not all. The brand also unveiled a truly beautiful "ugly" holiday sweater with a built-in set of blinking lights. Fans can even purchase the matching limited-edition holiday sweater Franzia Chardonnay so they can show up to any party in style and with plenty of wine. Franzia's New Boxed Wine Costume Is for the Dogs "You and your box of Franzia [can] become the star of any holiday party," Katie Hoefs, Franzia's marketing manager, shared in a statement. "Additionally, your neighbors will be jealous of your outdoor holiday decorations with our oversized Franzia lawn inflatable, which shows off holiday spirit in a BIG way!" Courtesy of Franzia The yellow sweater, which retails for $45, isn't the only holiday merch Franzia has added to its website. It's also offering two other holiday sweaters: one that boldly proclaims "I Heart Box Wine" ($45) and another more understated white-and-merlot knit embroidered with the motto "Franz for Life" ($45). It's also selling holiday-patterned joggers ($35), onesies ($50), and robes ($35), in case you need to pick something up for your brother-in-law, your office Secret Santa or, I dunno, your mail carrier. (Really, who wouldn't want this stuff?) Snag all the holiday goodies now at Franzia.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit