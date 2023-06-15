Francis Ford Coppola Winery is launching a live text tipline for expert advice on pizza and wine pairing this summer. The Coppola Wine PizzaLine coincides with the winemaker’s second annual Perfect Your Pizza competition, which opens for home cooks’ pizza recipe and wine pairing submissions, July 1 through August 31, 2023.

Entrants are competing for a trip to the Sonoma County winery — featuring a wood-fire pizza oven at its on-site restaurant, Rustic — where four finalists will cook off to win the $25,000 grand prize. New Jersey pizza maker Dan Richer of Razza fame, author of The Joy of Pizza: Everything You Need to Know and primary judge of the competition, developed three pizza recipes to pair with the winery’s Diamond Collection wines for the launch.

In 2021, Food & Wine attributed New Jersey’s status as the No. 1 state for pizza to Richer’s brilliance making destination pizza with the best locally grown produce. Highlighting that practice, his latest toppings include mushrooms and summer sweet corn at its peak.

"Pizza is the perfect platform for discovering the world," Richer said as he described studying science, agriculture, and animal husbandry to continually perfect his flour, cheese, and baking techniques.



“When pairing pizza with wine, look for the balance of flavors and how to match the intensity of the wine to the ingredients of the pizza,” recommends Tim Bodell, executive chef at Rustic. “Keep in mind the sweet, sour, salty, bitter, umami and smoke, and how those flavors react with the wine.”

Bodell says diners often ask about pairing with sauce, cheese, spicy toppings, and seasonality in mind. “The only way to know if a pizza and wine pairing works or if you like it, is to try it. So, we urge our diners to not be afraid to experiment, have fun, and see what they really love!”

Jason Greenspan Photography

Richer pairs his Funghi pizza (mixed roasted mushrooms, shaved onion, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and chives) with Pinot Noir; his Corn Pie (sweet corn, fermented chili paste, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and scamorza) with Chardonnay; and his Montagna (tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced speck or prosciutto, arugula, and Parmigiano-Reggiano) with Merlot.

Richer also announced this year’s contest with a variety of pizza recipes from fellow pizzaiolos like Wylie Dufresne, who’s crafting 12-inch pies that pay homage to New York City with Breads Bakery owner Gadi Peleg at new Flatiron concept Stretch Pizza; John Poiarkoff, who serves Roman-style pies at Union Square Hospitality Group’s Marta; and Frank Tuttolomondo, whose pizza fuses Neapolitan and New York styles at Mama’s Too! on the Upper West Side.

Coppola senior winemaker Andrea Card offered three wine pairings with each pie to demonstrate the flexibility of pairing to one's tastes. Marta's simple and classic Stracciatella on a thin Roman-style crust can pair with a light, fresh, and very Italian Pinot Grigio or Prosecco, or contrast with Coppola's big, bold Claret, a Cabernet Sauvignon-based blend. Stretch's Pizza's Oddfather with smoked eggplant can be offset by a Prosecco Rosé or bright, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc, while a soft and round Merlot that's a little more bold has the tertiary components to match the eggplant and zucchini toppings. A spicy, square pie from Mama's Too, baked in an electric oven with pepperoni cups, can be counteracted by a Sauvignon Blanc or the heavy red Claret.

The highlight of any meal, Richer's Funghi pizza with mixed roasted mushrooms, goes really nicely with Coppola's Chardonnay, which has minerality and citrus notes rather than oak or butter. A bright and floral Prosseco Rosé offers contrast.

If you find yourself in need of more specific pairing advice, text 601-706-WINE (9463) all your burning questions about which wine goes well with pizza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST throughout July and August, and follow the competition at @coppolawine on Instagram.