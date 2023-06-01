Set Sail This Summer for Cocktail Classes, Wine Pairings, and Chef-Led Dinners on This Four Seasons Yacht

The Four Seasons is hoping to get you yachting at perhaps its most unexpected destination yet.



Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is once again providing guests with the ultimate Yacht Experience this summer on a cruise that takes guests from the docks on the Chicago River out onto Lake Michigan.

The yacht experience, bookable from June through September, is a four-hour excursion that allows guests to sail and swim or just enjoy the boat’s sleek interior spaces while looking out upon the city’s famed architecture. But, best of all, it also allows guests to experience highly curated culinary journeys while on the vessel, too.

In a statement provided to Food & Wine, the hotel explained that guests can take part in everything from cocktail making classes to sommelier-led wine tastings and indulge in chef-led tasting menus. This includes its Adorn the Night excursion, which is a three-course dinner menu created by Adorn Restaurant’s new executive chef Richie Farina, which takes place under the fireworks at Navy Pier. The menu includes bites of fish crudo to start, along with braised wild boar with charred tomato sauce, and finishes with a chef’s chocolate selection.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Chicago

There’s also the Art of the Aperitivo experience, which it described as a “dining and beverage experience with the essence of coastal Italy, the Art of the Aperitivo features an on-board mixology class where you learn to expertly craft a negroni, a highball, and a seasonal spritz. After enjoying your summer sips, enjoy an Italian-inspired dinner.”

And finally, for the early risers, the hotel is offering the Rise & Shine Sunrise Wellness excursion, which includes a breakfast complete with freshly squeezed juices, bespoke smoothies, and a 90-minute yoga class to boot.

Not seeing what you like? That’s OK. The yacht excursion is also fully customizable and available for private charter should you want an even more solitary experience. Bookings require 72-hour notice and can be made by calling 312-649-2337

