It’s been less than two years since the Four Seasons opened its doors along the outskirts of historic Calistoga, California. But the five-star resort has established itself as one of Napa Valley’s premiere luxury destinations at breakneck speed. The property is home to Elusa, a boutique winery helmed by revered Cabernet whisperer Thomas Rivers Brown. Executive Chef Rogelio Garcia and his team at Auro have just received a Michelin Star for their seasonally-driven fare. Now the hotel is ready to shift into even higher gear with the launch of its exclusive Drive Experience.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Guests who arrive in autumn can tour the wine trail in one of several ultra-exotic sports cars, including a muscular Ferrari 488 GTB or a neon green Lamborghini Huracan Spyder. It’s all part of a six-night package running from October 29 through November 4, where a full itinerary will have you exploring some of the region’s most notable attractions. SingleThread Farm, Hog Island Oyster Company, the scenic shores of Tomales Bay, and a private tasting at Rudd Estate winery are but a few Instagrammable stops along the way. All logistics from touchdown to takeoff at SFO are built into the programming.

These all-inclusive arrangements don’t come cheap, of course. If you’re coming with your own vehicle, it’ll still cost $50,000 per couple for the full itinerary. If you want to take the exotic wheels for a spin, prices range from $58,000 to $83,000 depending on the exact make and model of your ride. The Four Seasons will look to roll out more of its Drive Experiences in the years to come, but for 2023 only two were announced across its global portfolio: the Napa Valley offering and an excursion through the Swiss alps, which already took place in mid-June.

For those who have scheduling conflicts, there’s still plenty to admire at the Four Seasons Napa Valley these days — even if you’re not viewing it from the seat of your fire-red Ferrari. Believe it or not, this is the famed wine region’s first and only resort positioned within a working winery. Daily tours and tastings of the native juice can be arranged to fit your schedule. Spacious rooms start at $1,000 per night and feature outdoor patios overlooking the vines. So, yeah, it’s pretty much an oenophile's dream come true.

And gourmands are not to be neglected here either. The property boasts three separate dining concepts including the thoughtfully composed Mexican flavors of Campo, served poolside. But the star of the show is certainly the aforementioned Auro, a stylish ode to California cuisine that now stands alone as Calistoga’s only Michelin Star eatery. The five-course tasting menu evolves weekly, but it’s guaranteed to begin with a hefty portion of house-made milk bread. Chef Garcia is especially fond of dry-aged proteins such as Shima Aji and A5 Wagyu sourced from Kagoshima, Japan. The umami-rich flavors from the kitchen are begging to be washed down by any number of Elusa’s sturdy — and organic — Cabernet Sauvignon offerings.

After dinner, there’s another option for exploring the surrounding landscape that doesn’t require a 600-horsepower engine: The property holds a cache of beach cruisers available for free to hotel guests. So you can bike into Calistoga and enjoy a nightcap at Susie’s Bar. It’s a markedly slower mode of transportation than, say, a turbo-charged Lambo. But you’ll burn calories instead of high-octane unleaded. And with California gas prices these days, that can amount to a sizable savings.