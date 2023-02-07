More Than 400 Foods Were Just Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Check your fridge ASAP.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Published on February 7, 2023
Prepackaged cut fruit and vegetables in a grocery store refridgerator
Photo:

Busà Photography / Getty Images

Fresh Ideation Food Group, a Baltimore-based company, is recalling more than 400 of its products, including breakfast sandwiches, pre-made wraps, salads, sliced fruit, and yogurt, due to potential Listeria contamination.

“During routine monitoring of our facility, we determined that listeria may be present in the facility,” the company said in a statement. “In an abundance of caution, we have recalled all products made at the time of this finding.”

The products were sold in retail locations and vending machines in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. 

Some products were also sold on Amtrak's Acela and Northeast Regional trains between January 24 and January 29. "We immediately stopped serving these products and promptly removed them from our trains upon notification," Amtrak shared in an email with customers, according to The New York Times. Amtrak also noted that "all products currently served onboard are completely safe to consume."

The recalled products have a "fresh through" or "sell through" date between January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023. They are either marked with a Fresh Creative Cuisine label or a Fresh Creative Cuisine "identifier" at the bottom of the label. The products may have been sold under the following brand names: Bistro to Go, Fresh Creative Cuisine, Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label, Dietz & Watson, Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan, Fresh Creative Cuisine White, InReach, Naval Academy 1845 Coffee, Orchard Bistro, Quick & Fresh, Royal Farms, and Westin Label. 

A complete list of potentially affected products can be found on the FDA website. The recalled items encompass a wide range of foods, including breakfast items (bialys, ciabatta, croissants, muffins), boxed lunches, catering products, desserts, finger sandwiches, fresh fruit, hoagies, noodle bowls, parfait, pizza, salads, sandwiches and subs, snack trays, and wraps. 

In a statement sent to USA Today, Fresh Ideation Food Group said the recall "was initiated in an abundance of caution and represents the only recall in the company's history." 

Anyone who purchased any potentially affected product can contact Fresh Ideation at 855-969-3338. As of this writing, no illnesses connected to the recalled products have been reported. 

