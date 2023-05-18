Food52 Is Taking Up to 60% Off Top Brands Like Le Creuset and Zwilling for Memorial Day Weekend

It’s time to get ready for summer.

Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Published on May 18, 2023

Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer. And summer for most of us means backyard barbeques, hosting get-togethers, and spending more time outside. But while Memorial Day is a marker of the seasons, it’s also when retailers have huge sales.

And one of them is Food52. Right now, Food52 is slashing prices on top-brands like Le Creuset, Staub, J.A. Henckels, and more up to $350 off. We rounded up 10 of the best deals to shop right now. 

Best Early Memorial Day Sales at Food52: 

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Skillet

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Skillet

Food52

To buy: $180 (originally $343) at food52.com

This is a do-it-all pan, and made by a brand like Staub that has been crafting enameled cast iron for centuries, you can be sure it’ll last for years. The 11-inch skillet has an enamel coating to ensure food won’t stick, making cooking easy and cleanup even easier. And right now that it’s over $150 off, buying it is easy, too. 

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Double-Burner Griddle 

Staub Enameled Cast-Iron Double Burner Griddle & Plancha

Food52

To buy: $200 (originally $400) at food52.com

At 50% off, this double-burner griddle from Staub is a no-brainer. It’s made from cast iron to ensure even heat retention and is long enough to cover two burners. What does that mean? It means you can sizzle bacon on one side and flip pancakes on the other without burning them thanks to dual-zone temperature control. Bottom line: This is a must-have for breakfast lovers. 

Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Signature Chef’s Oven

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Chef's Oven, 7.5QT

Food52

To buy: $300 (originally $462) at food52.com

Right now you can even grab Le Creuset on sale at Food52: The brand’s Chef’s Oven, a 7.5-quart Dutch oven, is marked down $162. It’s a little bit wider than a traditional Dutch oven, but that makes it easier to sear short ribs without overcrowding the pan. Best of all, the new shallot color is on sale, too. If you’ve been eyeing a Dutch oven, this is the one to get, and now is the time to get it. 

Zwilling J.A. Henckels 7-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set 

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Pro Knives

Food52

To buy: $390 (originally $735) at food52.com

Holy moly! It’s no secret that Zwilling J.A. Henckels makes excellent knives, and right now you can take nearly $350 off this self-sharpening set. The blades come sharp, but when you pop them in the block, they sharpen themselves so you never have to worry about pulling out a dull one. It includes seven knives, a paring, utility, bread, santoku, and chef’s knife, plus a honing steel and shears.

Schott Zwiesel Complete Bar Cocktail Glasses

Schott Zwiesel Complete Bar Cocktail Glasses

food52

To buy: 12-Piece Set, $99 (originally $140) at food52.com

Doesn’t a cocktail sound nice right now? Well it might sound even nicer when it’s scorching hot out. Grab this 12-piece cocktail set from Schott Zwiesel. Included are four martini glasses, four Nick & Nora glasses, and four coupe glasses so you can whip up any cocktail your heart desires and still have enough to pass around to guests. Best of all, they are all dishwasher-safe for easy clean up afterwards. 

Emile Henry Ceramic Ruffled Pie Dish

Emile Henry Ceramic Ruffled Pie Dish

Food52

To buy: $40 (originally $45) at food52.com

I know that fall might be the more traditional season for pies, but July 4 is right around the corner, and if you aren’t serving a berry pie, are you really celebrating? This ruffled dish from Emile Henry is discounted and has a unique design that will allow your crimped crust and lattice-work to truly be the life of the party. Honestly, this would also be excellent for serving cruidté out of. 

Mepal Mixed Color Nested Deep Storage Bowls, Set of 4

Mepal Mixed Color Nested Storage Bowls & Boxes

Food52

To buy: $72 (originally $90) at food52.com

This isn’t as sexy as some of the other items on this list, but it is equally, if not more important than all of them put together. This set of four deep storage bowls includes a 17-ounce, a 1-quart, a 2.1-quart, and a 3.1-quart bowl with matching leakproof lids. The bowls are microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe, plus they nest for easy storing. And just look at those colors. I take it back: These storage bowls are sexy. 

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro 7-Inch Vegetable Cleaver

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Pro 7" Vegetable Cleaver

Food52

To buy: $200 (originally $275) at food52.com

If you are looking for a knife that can do it all, this is the one (trust me). It’s 7-inches, so slightly shorter than a standard 8-inch chef knife, and has a flat edge that makes chopping vegetables precisely easier than you thought possible. While it is a little heftier than other knives out there, this is actually beneficial: The knife will do most of the work instead of you. Grab this while it’s still $75 off. 

Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill 

Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill

Food52

To buy: $159 (originally $199) at food52.com

Now is the time to get a grill if you don’t have one you love already, and this is one you can bring anywhere. I’m talking the park, grill-less friend’s houses, you name it. (That’s why it earned a place as the best option for backpackers in our testing.) It measures 16.73- by 13.67- by 9.05-inches so it’s small enough to put in your trunk without moving anything, and runs on charcoal for a smoky, delicious flavor, regardless of what you’re grilling up. There’s even an included storage tray for housing grilling utensils, so you’ll never leave home without a spatula again. 

Food52 x Dansk Kobenstyle Saucepan 

Food52 x Dansk KÃ¸benstyle Saucepan

Food52

To buy: from $30 (originally $72) at food52.com

Last but not least, this collaboration between Food52 and Dansk is to die for. It’s a 1-quart saucepan you can snag in fun shades like pink for the highest discount, moss for a discount as well, or at its regular price in any other shade you like. The pink is gorgeous and, with that wooden handle, I would leave this on the stove all year round. The sauce pan itself is made from enameled carbon steel and is a lightweight, heat-retaining sauce workhorse ideal for bechamel, beurre blanc, or homemade marinara. 

