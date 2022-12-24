Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, and More Are All Up to 60% Off at Food52 Right Now

If you’re still looking for a gift this year, well, you’re in trouble. But the good news is, gift or not, Food52 is still slashing prices on big brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, and more, at up to 60% off. While these gifts won’t arrive in time to put under the tree, maybe it’s time you treated yourself to something before the New Year. After all, this year has been a doozy, and you deserve it.

Whether you’re looking for a new knife, a Dutch oven, or a coffee maker, Food52’s shop has great deals on great appliances and tools for your kitchen. Here are our absolute favorites.

The Best Deals to Shop from Food52’s Big Holiday Sale

All-Clad D3 Non Stick Stainless Steel Fry Pan Set of 2

To buy: $180 (originally $330) at food52.com

This set from All-Clad Includes 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans with exacting heat regulation, so you can perfect your omelet. And because they’re oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, you can even make a killer frittata too. If eggs aren’t your thing, don’t worry: There’s no limit to what you can do with these workhorses.

Five Two Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack

To buy: $36 (originally $45) at food52.com

If you’re looking to head into the new year with a cleaner kitchen, I can personally swear by this dish drying rack. Not only does it fold up to save space, but it’s also sturdy as can be. It’s heat-safe so you can use it as a trivet and is perfect for washing berries or vegetables while you’re prepping. If your dish rack isn’t doing all of these things, maybe it’s time to reconsider your current one.

Hestan Probond Forged Stainless Steel Cookware 10-Piece Set

To buy: $700 (originally $900) at food52.com

This 10-piece set from Hestan is getting a $200 price cut, and it might be one of the best deals on the list. With everything you need to stock your kitchen, this professional-quality set looks as good as it cooks. With three layers of metals and an aluminum core, each piece responds rapidly to heat changes, and is oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s the kind of cookware that will last forever.

Schott Zwiesel 12-Piece Cocktail Glass Set

To buy: $99 (originally $140) at food52.com

If you could use a drink after this year, well, same here. This set comes with four martini glasses, four Nick and Nora glasses, and four coupe glasses, so you can have your home bar rearing and ready to go. They are all dishwasher-safe, and the glass is reinforced so you can worry (at least a little less) about them breaking.

Staub 5-Quart Cast Iron Cocotte

To buy: from $149 (originally from $514) at food52.com

Yes, you read that right: Food52 is taking almost $400 off this Staub Dutch oven. With three colors marked down to $149, this smaller but still deep enough Dutch oven is perfect for practically any dish. And with the functional and beautiful design from Staub, it even looks great just sitting on your stovetop. But it’s better to cook with — after all, even the lid is engineered to make your braises juicer and your bread crispier.

Le Creuset 9-Inch Classic Enameled Cast Iron Skillet

To buy: $120 (originally $175) at food52.com

You know Le Creuset because of its Dutch ovens, but the same technology goes into the brand’s skillets. This one is perfect for everyday cooking, comes in a color to match your Dutch oven, and requires no seasoning, a stark contrast to other cast iron pans on the market. It’s compatible with all cooktops and is easy to clean and even easier to cook with.

Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender

To buy: $130 (originally $170) at food52.com

This blender from Zwilling looks like a Nutribullet with an upgrade. It’s a personal size, so you can whip up your morning smoothie and hit the road with the nifty built-in to-go cup. But just because it’s small, that doesn’t mean it’s not powerful. This blender has a 500-watt motor, ready to crush anything you put into it to bits.

Zwilling Pro 7-Inch Slim Chef Knife

To buy: $80 (originally $188) at food52.com

This 7-inch knife is getting a huge price cut, and worth snapping up in a heartbeat. It’s shorter than most knives, but that only makes it lighter and more nimble. It’s perfect for the precision-minded chef (or someone who wants to be more precision-minded). And just because it’s small, doesn’t mean it’s not extremely sharp, durable, and ready to be put to work.

Zwilling 12-Cup Glass Drip Coffee Maker

To buy:, $150 (originally $200) at food52.com

With a 12-cup capacity and a beautiful design worthy of your countertop, this coffee maker can brew the perfect batch consistently and effortlessly. Equipped with a keep-warm function, and simple interface, this machine will brew coffee in under six minutes. But perhaps the best quality is the showerhead, which helps evenly distribute water on your grounds, locking in the rich flavor profile of your preferred roast.