The Ultimate Food & Wine Classic In Aspen Chef Cheat Sheet

Featured

Everything You Need to Know About the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Your guide to the sky-high food event of the year.
How to Prep (and Pack!) for the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen: An Editor's Guide

Here's our guide to packing and prepping in order to achieve maximum success (read: fun and deliciousness) at this year's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Here's the Star-Packed Schedule for the 2019 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Martha Stewart, Stephanie Izard, Carla Hall, and more star chefs will gather at the legendary eating and drinking extravaganza from June 14 to 16, and time is running out to buy tickets. 
30 Moments of Greatness at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Relive some of the most unforgettable moments from this year's festivities.
11 Essential Southern Recipes for Those Who Missed Carla Hall at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Today at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Top Chef champ and all-around wonder woman Carla Hall will give a master class on traditional Southern dishes. If you can’t be there to get the scoop on her expert cooking tips and tricks, give yourself an at-home lesson in down home cooking with one of these essential Southern recipes.
Wine Steals from the F&W Classic in Aspen

5 incredible, affordable wines to try now.
Featured Chefs & Sommeliers

Watch José Andrés, Gail Simmons, and Andrew Zimmern Congratulate Jacques Pépin on His Lifetime Achievement Emmy

Chef Pépin is the first in the culinary field to receive the Television Academy’s lifetime achievement award.
What a Sommelier Drinks Before a Marathon

Aspen-based Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy goes from hydration drinks to grand cru Burgundy before running a sub 4-hour marathon in New York.
Sheldon Simeon Wants to Change How You Think About Hawaiian Food

When to Use Black, White, and Pink Peppercorns, According to Alex Guarnaschelli

Joseph "JJ" Johnson's African-Inspired Dinner

What It Takes to Become the Best Sommelier in the World

