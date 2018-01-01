Food & Wine
Food & Wine
Subscribe
Search
Video
Recipes
Drinks
Travel
Holidays
News
Kitchen & Home
Shop
More
Subscribe
Search
Close
VIDEO
Down
RECIPES
Down
DRINKS
Down
TRAVEL
Down
HOLIDAYS
Down
NEWS
KITCHEN & HOME
Down
SHOP
SUBSCRIBE
Down
Stay Connected
Home
Food Waste No More
9 Ways to Use the Leftover Celery from Your Chicken Wing Platter
Trendspotting: Innovations in Food Conservation
Lessons and a Recipe from Dan Barber's Pioneering Pop-Up, WastED
Why Eating Small Fruits Can Help Reduce Food Waste
Lifestyle
How to Live a Fair Trade Day
News
How Roskilde Festival Is Trying to Save the Planet
Secrets
Plant Cafés in China Attempt to Give Residents a Reprieve from Pollution
Fwx
A Citibike for Coffee Cups
Chefs
Everyone Should Download Mario Batali's Awesome Earth Day Cookbook
News
We Fed College Students Expired Food and Here's What Happened
News
This Is the Easiest Way to Help the Environment and Prevent Waste
News
10 Ways to Repurpose Late-Night Leftovers Into New Meals the Next Day
Wine
Navina Khanna Unites Political Forces in the Name of Food
Food Waste Strategies for Leftovers
More Recipes »
How to Make No-Waste Veggie Chips
8 Things to Do with Leftover Braised Short Ribs
8 Ways to Use Leftover Ham
5 Ways to Make the Most of the End of a Peanut Butter Jar
The Best Use of Leftovers Ever
7 Terrific Dishes to Make with Leftover Chicken
10 Ways to Use Leftover Pie Dough
DELICIOUS DEAL
12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up