These Food Containers and Lunch Bags on Amazon Start at $8 and Can Instantly Upgrade Your Meals

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Eating on the go can be tricky when you’re carrying meals beyond a classic sandwich. You’re probably dealing with multiple snacks, utensils, and sauces. And if the temperature isn’t right, you have food safety to worry about. You might consider just buying lunch. All's not lost because we found several popular lunch containers and bags in Amazon’s Travel and To-Go Food Containers section that’ll elevate your midday meal to another level. Whether you’re planning to tote around a salad or leftovers, there’s a food storage solution for you on this list. We found top picks like bento boxes, insulated food flasks, glass containers, and more that have earned thousands of five-star ratings. And you’ll even be impressed with the lunch bags that are stylish and functional — all starting at just $8. Food Containers and Lunch Bags at Amazon Bentgo Classic Bento Lunch Box, $15 (originally $30) Tiblue Insulated Lunch Bag, $20 (originally $40) Stasher Reusable Silicone Sandwich Bag, $13 Scout Nooner Lunch Box, $27 W&P Porter Ceramic Lunch Bowl, $32 (originally $40) Carhartt Rain Defender Insulated 12-Can Two Compartment Lunch Cooler, $25 Thermos Stainless King Food Jar, $25 Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Salad and Snack Combo Kit, $28 Sistema Dressing to Go 4-Pack, $7 (originally $11) Built Gourmet Getaway Lunch Bag, $20 Chances are you already know (and love) food storage containers from Rubbermaid. Don’t just rely on the original containers for leftovers — this portable lunch container set is ideal for salads or meals with side dishes. The main container is designed with a stackable tray that’s sectioned off into fours, and has a sauce container in the middle. It nests inside the larger compartment that’s great for lettuce mix, chicken cutlets, or turkey wraps. Plus, the set comes with a second container perfect for snacks. Amazon To buy: Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Salad and Snack Combo Kit, $28 at amazon.com If you’re looking for a lunch container that you can put in the microwave, consider this glass option from Ello. It’s made with durable glass that won’t retain odors or stains. And while you can warm your lunch in this, the container can also be used in the oven — up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The container has a silicone sleeve on the bottom as a layer of protection, and it comes with a snapping lid to prevent leaks in your bag. Amazon To buy: Ello DuraGlass Lunch Bowl Container, $15 at amazon.com And while an entire meal is great, sometimes a good ol’ sammy fits the bill. For low-prep days, ditch the plastic baggies and opt for a reusable sandwich bag like this original Stasher bag. The bags are a Food & Wine-favorite for storing foods in the refrigerator, but it’s also beloved by 24,600 shoppers who have given the brand a perfect five-star rating. It’s easy to clean, is leakproof, and comes in a ton of colors and sizes. Amazon To buy: Stasher Reusable Silicone Sandwich Bag, $13 at amazon.com To carry it all, you’ve got to check out this bestselling insulated lunch bag that can hold various food containers, drinks, and snacks thanks to its 12-ounce capacity. It also has pockets for canned beverages and utensils. Amazon To buy: Tiblue Insulated Lunch Bag, $20 (originally $40) at amazon.com And for a stylish option, go with this Scout lunch box that has a tote design, but is big enough for all your lunch essentials and then some. It has an insulated layer inside, comes with a soft handle, and can hold up to 10 pounds’ worth of food. Amazon To buy: Scout Nooner Lunch Box, $27 at amazon.com There are so many other notable lunch boxes and bags below from brands like W&P, Thermos, and more. Some are even on sale, so check them out ASAP. There are so many other notable lunch boxes and bags below from brands like W&P, Thermos, and more. Some are even on sale, so check them out ASAP.

Amazon To buy: Bentgo Classic Bento Lunch Box, $15 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Amazon To buy: W&P Porter Ceramic Lunch Bowl, $32 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Amazon To buy: Carhartt Rain Defender Insulated 12-Can Two Compartment Lunch Cooler, $25 at amazon.com

Amazon To buy: Thermos Stainless King Food Jar, $25 at amazon.com

Amazon To buy: Sistema Dressing to Go 4-Pack, $7 (originally $11) at amazon.com

Amazon To buy: Built Gourmet Getaway Lunch Bag, $20 at amazon.com

Amazon To buy: Whiskware Snacking Containers, $12 at amazon.com

Amazon To buy: Crockpot Lunch Crock Food Warmer, $40 (originally $45) at amazon.com

Amazon To buy: Matein Lunch Cooler Backpack, $32 with coupon (originally $34) at amazon.com

Amazon To buy: Bentgo Stackable Salad Container, $15 (originally $30) at amazon.com 