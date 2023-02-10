These Food Containers and Lunch Bags on Amazon Start at $8 and Can Instantly Upgrade Your Meals

Eating on the go can be tricky when you’re carrying meals beyond a classic sandwich. You’re probably dealing with multiple snacks, utensils, and sauces. And if the temperature isn’t right, you have food safety to worry about. You might consider just buying lunch.

All's not lost because we found several popular lunch containers and bags in Amazon’s Travel and To-Go Food Containers section that’ll elevate your midday meal to another level. Whether you’re planning to tote around a salad or leftovers, there’s a food storage solution for you on this list.

We found top picks like bento boxes, insulated food flasks, glass containers, and more that have earned thousands of five-star ratings. And you’ll even be impressed with the lunch bags that are stylish and functional — all starting at just $8.

Food Containers and Lunch Bags at Amazon

Chances are you already know (and love) food storage containers from Rubbermaid. Don’t just rely on the original containers for leftovers — this portable lunch container set is ideal for salads or meals with side dishes. The main container is designed with a stackable tray that’s sectioned off into fours, and has a sauce container in the middle. It nests inside the larger compartment that’s great for lettuce mix, chicken cutlets, or turkey wraps. Plus, the set comes with a second container perfect for snacks.

To buy: Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Salad and Snack Combo Kit, $28 at amazon.com

If you’re looking for a lunch container that you can put in the microwave, consider this glass option from Ello. It’s made with durable glass that won’t retain odors or stains. And while you can warm your lunch in this, the container can also be used in the oven — up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The container has a silicone sleeve on the bottom as a layer of protection, and it comes with a snapping lid to prevent leaks in your bag.

To buy: Ello DuraGlass Lunch Bowl Container, $15 at amazon.com

And while an entire meal is great, sometimes a good ol’ sammy fits the bill. For low-prep days, ditch the plastic baggies and opt for a reusable sandwich bag like this original Stasher bag. The bags are a Food & Wine-favorite for storing foods in the refrigerator, but it’s also beloved by 24,600 shoppers who have given the brand a perfect five-star rating. It’s easy to clean, is leakproof, and comes in a ton of colors and sizes.

To buy: Stasher Reusable Silicone Sandwich Bag, $13 at amazon.com

To carry it all, you’ve got to check out this bestselling insulated lunch bag that can hold various food containers, drinks, and snacks thanks to its 12-ounce capacity. It also has pockets for canned beverages and utensils.

To buy: Tiblue Insulated Lunch Bag, $20 (originally $40) at amazon.com

And for a stylish option, go with this Scout lunch box that has a tote design, but is big enough for all your lunch essentials and then some. It has an insulated layer inside, comes with a soft handle, and can hold up to 10 pounds’ worth of food.

To buy: Scout Nooner Lunch Box, $27 at amazon.com

There are so many other notable lunch boxes and bags below from brands like W&P, Thermos, and more. Some are even on sale, so check them out ASAP.

To buy: Bentgo Classic Bento Lunch Box, $15 (originally $30) at amazon.com

To buy: W&P Porter Ceramic Lunch Bowl, $32 (originally $40) at amazon.com

To buy: Carhartt Rain Defender Insulated 12-Can Two Compartment Lunch Cooler, $25 at amazon.com

To buy: Thermos Stainless King Food Jar, $25 at amazon.com

To buy: Sistema Dressing to Go 4-Pack, $7 (originally $11) at amazon.com

To buy: Built Gourmet Getaway Lunch Bag, $20 at amazon.com

To buy: Whiskware Snacking Containers, $12 at amazon.com

To buy: Crockpot Lunch Crock Food Warmer, $40 (originally $45) at amazon.com

To buy: Matein Lunch Cooler Backpack, $32 with coupon (originally $34) at amazon.com

To buy: Bentgo Stackable Salad Container, $15 (originally $30) at amazon.com