Food & Wine Masters

F&W’s Masters Series: Lessons from Experts

Joanne Chang
Baking God

Joanne Chang: 5 Tips for Being a Good Boss

“Take all feedback from staff as if a guest suggested it. You would never dismiss out of hand a guest who comes up to you and makes a suggestion—remember that our staff are our most important customers.”

 
Star Chef Aarón Sánchez's Taco Tips
Star Chef

7 Expert Taco Tips from Aarón Sánchez

“Never do a hard shell—that’s a tostada, not a taco.”

 
Star Pizzaiolo Mark Bello
Star Pizzaiolo

Mark Bello

“People think bubbles [in pizza crust] are a wart or an imperfection. To me it’s character and it’s awesome.”

 
Salt Scholar Mark Bitterman
Salt Scholar

Mark Bitterman

“Artisan salts fall into roughly six categories: fleur de sel, sel gris, flake salts, traditional, rock and shio salts. Industrial salts have their own category, as do flavored salts like smoked salt.”

 
Master Confectioner Jean-François Bonnet
Master Confectioner

Jean-François Bonnet

“Chocolate is a combination of pleasures between the texture and the flavor.”

 
Dana Cowin: Mastering My Mistakes
Cooking School

Dana Cowin: Mastering My Mistakes

Inspired by her book, Mastering My Mistakes in the Kitchen, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin talks about her attempts to make a simple dinner with guidance from chef Kristen Kish.

 
Master Bakers Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito
Cake Whizzes

Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito

“Baking is a commitment. You have to make sure you're following the recipe perfectly. I have a little ADD, so watching me bake is an experience.”

 
Cocktail Expert Jim Meehan
Cocktail Expert

Jim Meehan

“If you consciously try to please all of those elements—the drink’s creator, the customer and yourself—you will serve a delicious drink.”

 
Brewmaster Garrett Oliver
Brewmaster

Garrett Oliver

“The fact of the matter is, beer is far more diverse than wine. And the reason for that is pretty simple: Brewing is much more like cooking than winemaking.”

 
Spice Guru Lior Lev Sercarz
Spice Guru

Lior Lev Sercarz

“One of my philosophies in life is that if you do something and there’s no story behind it, there’s no point.”

 
Vegetable Champion Dana Slatkin
Vegetable Champion

Dana Slatkin

“Vegetables are really shining now because people are realizing that you don’t have to just slice them—you can grate them, dice them into little bits, make them into noodles, play around with their shapes and sizes.”

 
Cheese Genius Laura Werlin
Cheese Genius

Laura Werlin

“There are only about five days a year that I don’t have cheese, probably because I’m on an overnight plane going somewhere to eat cheese.”

 

How To Everything

Jim Meehan's Ultimate Cocktail Primer

Mad Genius Cooking Tips

In this exclusive video series, Food & Wine Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple reveals wonderfully oddball and genius cooking tips, like the best way to ripen bananas and how to make a bacon weave.

#FWWomen Share Their Secrets to Success

15 Lessons from 20 Years of the French Laundry

15 Lessons from 20 Years of the French Laundry

Legendary chef Thomas Keller’s mentees share lessons they’ve learned from their time at Keller’s iconic Napa restaurant, The French Laundry.

