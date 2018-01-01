Food & Wine Masters
Joanne Chang: 5 Tips for Being a Good Boss
“Take all feedback from staff as if a guest suggested it. You would never dismiss out of hand a guest who comes up to you and makes a suggestion—remember that our staff are our most important customers.”
7 Expert Taco Tips from Aarón Sánchez
“Never do a hard shell—that’s a tostada, not a taco.”
Mark Bello
“People think bubbles [in pizza crust] are a wart or an imperfection. To me it’s character and it’s awesome.”
Mark Bitterman
“Artisan salts fall into roughly six categories: fleur de sel, sel gris, flake salts, traditional, rock and shio salts. Industrial salts have their own category, as do flavored salts like smoked salt.”
Jean-François Bonnet
“Chocolate is a combination of pleasures between the texture and the flavor.”
Dana Cowin: Mastering My Mistakes
Inspired by her book, Mastering My Mistakes in the Kitchen, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin talks about her attempts to make a simple dinner with guidance from chef Kristen Kish.
Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito
“Baking is a commitment. You have to make sure you're following the recipe perfectly. I have a little ADD, so watching me bake is an experience.”
Jim Meehan
“If you consciously try to please all of those elements—the drink’s creator, the customer and yourself—you will serve a delicious drink.”
Garrett Oliver
“The fact of the matter is, beer is far more diverse than wine. And the reason for that is pretty simple: Brewing is much more like cooking than winemaking.”
Lior Lev Sercarz
“One of my philosophies in life is that if you do something and there’s no story behind it, there’s no point.”
Dana Slatkin
“Vegetables are really shining now because people are realizing that you don’t have to just slice them—you can grate them, dice them into little bits, make them into noodles, play around with their shapes and sizes.”
Laura Werlin
“There are only about five days a year that I don’t have cheese, probably because I’m on an overnight plane going somewhere to eat cheese.”
#FWWomen Share Their Secrets to Success
- Ice Cream Maven Jeni Britton Bauer
“I didn’t follow my heart, I worked my ass off,” says the ice cream expert.
- Brewery Star Meg Gill
“Strong business acumen is a must—but so, too, is genuine passion and excitement.”
- Comfort Food Queen Tanya Holland
“You have to look at mistakes as an opportunity to learn.”
- Wine Expert Cathy Corison
“Life is not a dress rehearsal. It is short, so do something you love.”
