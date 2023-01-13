Struggling with Dull Knives? These on-Sale Editor-Loved Sharpeners Will Bring Them Back to Their Original Glory

Many chefs say you can tell if your knife is sharp based on how well it can cut a tomato. If you’ve ever tried to slice through a tomato with your trusty chef’s knife, only to squish it down into an obliterated paste because your knife is so dull, you know the feeling of disappointment. While you should always have sharp knives, the truth is, even old pros like me are guilty of going a little too long without sharpening them up.

That’s why it’s good to have a knife sharpener that you love on deck, and luckily three of our tested favorites are on sale, with discounts up to 46% off. There’s one for every need — a perfect beginner-friendly option, an electric option for ease, and a sharpening stone for versatility.

If you’re not too familiar with sharpeners and you’re looking for a place to start, our favorite entry-level pick, the PriorityChef manual sharpener, is on sale for 25% off right now. Since it’s got a straightforward design, it makes light work out of sharpening blades. It’s got a two-stage sharpening system design, meaning you’ll want to sharpen your smooth knives in the diamond-coated slot to sharpen the angle of the blade, then run it through the ceramic opening to polish.

You can even sharpen serrated knives with it, which our testers love — just run the knife through the ceramic opening only. Each knife only needs about 10 to 20 passes depending on the style, which you can achieve in a matter of minutes.

For an electric sharpener option that’s fuss-free, snap up the Presto EverSharp model while it’s at its lowest price in a month. This electric option has a two-stage sharpening process that’ll freshen up any smooth knife’s edge. Testers love that it’ts got a guide to help you properly position the knife for sharpening, plus it’s pretty easy to use. There are four slots in total (two for each stage) with sapphirite wheels. You just run your knife through the first slot a few times to tackle one side, then the other slot for the second side for the first stage. You repeat the process for the second stage to polish.

If you’re looking to upgrade your sharpening game and grab a stone, you’re in luck, since our favorite option is 46% off right now. This Sharp Pebble stone is made from a block of whetstone. Because sharpening stones work by gliding your knife over the flat durable surface, it makes for a lot more freedom than the fixed manual and electric models on the market.

Chefs swear by its customizable perks, since you can sharpen and polish the knife at any angle. It has two different grit levels: a 400-grit for sharpening and a 1,000-grit side for polishing. It also comes with a rubber base to place underneath the stone as you sharpen so it doesn’t slip. Testers thought this was the most fun option to use out of any, but it does take a lot of patience and practice to learn, since you have to move the blade yourself. You’ll also need to soak the stone before using, as well as make sure it stays wet. If you’re up to the challenge, however, you’ll surely be rewarded with this option.

Regardless of the path you choose, whether it's the simple manual PriorityChef version, the electric Presto EverSharp model, or the chef-loved Sharp Pebble stone, you can confidently know that you’re grabbing an essential at a big discount.