Here's How You Can Get Tickets to the 2023 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Just save the date.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on January 10, 2023
Bobby Stuckey, Jordan Salcito, Roy Milner, Alon Shaya, Andy Chabot, Tyler Florence, Joe Flamm, Dean Fearing, Elizabeth Falkner, Stephanie Izard, Ming Tsai, Anne Burrell, Ludo Lefebvre, Tim Love, Hugh Acheson, Richard Blais, Geoffrey Zakarian, Marcus Samuelsson, Rocco DiSpirito, Gabrielle Hamilton, Jonathan Waxman, Andrew Zimmern, Jacques Pepin, Claudine Pepin, Traci Des Jardins, and Rick Bayless attend the 36th annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen at the top of Aspen Mountain
Photo:

Riccardo Savi / Getty Images for Food & Wine

It's a big day here at Food & Wine. That's because we get to celebrate a momentous event with all of you very soon. 

Today, we're announcing that tickets will go on sale for the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen in just over a week — January 18, to be exact. 

The event, scheduled to take place June 16 – 18, 2023, will once again bring together the very best in the culinary and hospitality industries for a three-day experience unlike any other. And Bobby Flay, Marcus Samuelsson, and Carla Hall will once again be among the A-list talent joining the year's festivities. 

"For 40 years, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has showcased the culinary icons and world-class innovators who have shaped cuisine in America, Food & Wine's editor-in-chief Hunter Lewis said. "Our team is excited to commemorate this milestone year with celebratory experiences and innovative programming hosted by an all-star roster of tastemakers. The Classic has been a must-visit experience for four decades, and we look forward to building on that legacy."

At this year's event, guests can take part in a mix of cooking demonstrations, wine and spirits seminars, visit the Grand Tasting Pavilion filled with hundreds of winemakers, distillers, and taste culinary offerings they'll never forget. Other all-star chefs expected to be in attendance include Maneet Chauhan, Gregory Gourdet, Tiffany Derry, Kwame Onwuachi, Kristen Kish, Justin Chapple, and the 2023 winner of Top Chef. 

Additionally, the wine and cocktail tastings will be led by experts like Alba Huerta, Mark Oldman, Laura Werlin, Alpana Singh, Amanda McCrossin, Anthony Giglio, June Rodil, Nate Ganapathi, Wanda Mann, Bobby Stuckey, Sabato Sagaria and Ray Isle, among others.

What's more, is it's an event you can feel good about attending, as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen will make a donation to Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund that supports workers in the food and beverage industry in crisis, and No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

So, mark your calendar now for noon eastern on January 18 and snag your tickets at classic.foodandwine.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
the Grand Tasting Pavilion at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, 2021
Tickets Are Now on Sale for the 2022 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
Food & Wine's Best and Worst Food Trends of All Time
A Few Times F&W Accurately Predicted the Future of Food and a Whole Bunch of Times We Got It Hilariously Wrong
2019 FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen
How to Get Tickets to the 2020 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
Dairy cows on the farm
These Will Be the Biggest Travel Trends of 2023, According to Experts
Open-Air Holiday Market at Sun Valley Resort
The Best Holiday Market in Every State
The March to Deliciousness
How a Menu Is Made
events shut down because of coronavirus
All the Major Food Events Postponed or Canceled Because of Coronavirus
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
Iowa 80
The Best Gas Station and Truck Stop Food in America
South Coast Winery Resort & Spa/Carter Estate Winery
Best Wineries to Visit in Temecula Valley
Fall cookbooks
28 Cookbooks and Food Books to Add to Your Shelf This Fall
Tiantian Qui
Read These 16 Stories of Women Changing the Food and Drink World
a plated slice of cherry pie
The Best Pie in Every State
Card Placeholder Image
Food & Wine Magazine Names Best New Chefs in America 2008
Katz's Delicatessen
America's Best Jewish Delis