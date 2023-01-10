Here's How You Can Get Tickets to the 2023 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

It's a big day here at Food & Wine. That's because we get to celebrate a momentous event with all of you very soon.

Today, we're announcing that tickets will go on sale for the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen in just over a week — January 18, to be exact.

The event, scheduled to take place June 16 – 18, 2023, will once again bring together the very best in the culinary and hospitality industries for a three-day experience unlike any other. And Bobby Flay, Marcus Samuelsson, and Carla Hall will once again be among the A-list talent joining the year's festivities.

"For 40 years, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has showcased the culinary icons and world-class innovators who have shaped cuisine in America, Food & Wine's editor-in-chief Hunter Lewis said. "Our team is excited to commemorate this milestone year with celebratory experiences and innovative programming hosted by an all-star roster of tastemakers. The Classic has been a must-visit experience for four decades, and we look forward to building on that legacy."

At this year's event, guests can take part in a mix of cooking demonstrations, wine and spirits seminars, visit the Grand Tasting Pavilion filled with hundreds of winemakers, distillers, and taste culinary offerings they'll never forget. Other all-star chefs expected to be in attendance include Maneet Chauhan, Gregory Gourdet, Tiffany Derry, Kwame Onwuachi, Kristen Kish, Justin Chapple, and the 2023 winner of Top Chef.



Additionally, the wine and cocktail tastings will be led by experts like Alba Huerta, Mark Oldman, Laura Werlin, Alpana Singh, Amanda McCrossin, Anthony Giglio, June Rodil, Nate Ganapathi, Wanda Mann, Bobby Stuckey, Sabato Sagaria and Ray Isle, among others.

What's more, is it's an event you can feel good about attending, as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen will make a donation to Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund that supports workers in the food and beverage industry in crisis, and No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

So, mark your calendar now for noon eastern on January 18 and snag your tickets at classic.foodandwine.com.

