Why You Need to Be on the Lookout for Foaming, Exploding Watermelons This Summer

Sorry, but that watermelon has to go in the trash.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023
Slices of watermelon
Photo:

Getty Images

As far as fruits go, watermelons seem reasonably low-maintenance. You pick one out at the supermarket or produce stand, give it an obligatory thump on the side, and take it home with you. But if your picture-perfect melon starts to feel squishy instead of firm, has a suspicious odor, or starts, uh, literally foaming, it needs to be discarded. According to some experts, it could also be dangerous. 

Some melon enthusiasts have reported that their whole melons are actually foaming from one or both sides, which isn’t entirely out of the ordinary. (Just search Reddit’s r/WTF subreddit to see several posts from people who have been freaked out by a foaming melon.) 

According to the Bangor Daily News, bacteria can be introduced into a watermelon while growing on the vine. The bacteria combine with the sugars and yeast inside the melon and start the fermentation process. The foam — which seeps out of the melon through cracks in the rind — is a sign that fermentation is happening. 

Hotter temperatures can speed up this process or make it more prevalent, and that’s what’s happening this year. In the United States, watermelons are primarily grown in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, and Texas, and all of those states have seen higher-than-average temperatures. 

“There have been increases in hot weather in those parts of the country,” Kathy Savoie, professor, and food safety expert at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, told the Bangor Daily News. “Fruits have a natural sugar called fructose, and under extended and undesirable storage conditions, it will ferment.”

Savoie added that the foaming was a sign of a “real food safety issue.” Watermelons that have started to foam should not be eaten, and she even warns against bringing them into your kitchen. Because the fermentation process produces gas, all of that internal pressure can cause the watermelon to explode — and even cutting into a watermelon that has started fermenting could be unsafe. On top of that, foods that have begun to ferment in unsafe or unsanitary conditions can also harbor some nasty bacteria and viruses, including botulism, E.coli, and salmonella. 

If you have a whole, uncut watermelon, it’s advised that you store it in the refrigerator. Once it is cut, the open side should be covered with plastic — or with beeswax wrap, if you’re trying to be plastic-free — and any cut melon should be consumed within three days. The National Watermelon Promotion Board does not recommend freezing your melon, writing that freezing can cause the rind to break down, which “produces a mealy, mushy texture.” 

Also, be sure to thoroughly wash the outside of the watermelon before slicing into it. 

If you end up with a foaming melon, carefully remove it from your house and discard or compost it. And you might want to take a photo, just in case you feel like sharing it on Reddit later.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Shop Our F&W Faves at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
How To Talk About Cheese
How to Talk About Cheese Like You Know What You're Talking About
Four people drinking wine and having some snacks
What Does the Future Hold for the Wine World? We Asked the Experts
Best Cold Pressed Juicers
The 6 Best Cold Press Juicers, According to Our Tests
José Andrés and Elvis Costello
An Oral History of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen at 40
Pan-Fried Fish
The 7 Golden Rules for Making Perfect Pan-Fried Fish
best non-toxic cookware
The Best Non-Toxic Cookware to Buy for 2023, According to Our Tests
Guide to Sourdough Yeast for Bread
How to Make Sourdough Starter
PureFish seafood delivery
Get Fresh Fish From These Superb Seafood Delivery Services
The 12 Best Canning Products for 2022
The 12 Best Canning Products
original-201208-b-fw-master-bread-chad-robertson.jpg
Bread Baking Lessons from Bread Artisan Chad Robertson
Best Pie Dishes
We Tested Popular Pie Dishes to Find the 3 Best for Bakers
Baijiu
Why Baijiu Is the Liquor You Need to Know
Whitney Cheese from Jasper Hill Farm
The Best Cheese in America: These Are the Top 50 U.S. Cheesemakers
Maxwell House Instant Foaming Iced Lattes
Even Instant Iced Coffee Can Have Foam, Thanks to Maxwell House
Blue Pheasant Micah Flatware
The 14 Best Flatware Sets for Any Style