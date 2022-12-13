The Internet-Famous Chili Crisp That Sold Out Five Times Is on Sale Right Now

Fly By Jing took the internet by storm during the pandemic, when it launched a chili crisp that sold out almost instantly. And that’s because the brand never cuts corners on the product. All of the chili crisp, for example, is made in Sichuan Province in order to bring a unique flavor to any tablescape.

And once you’ve tried it, you’ll want to put it on everything. The chili crisp especially has a unique spice that is numbing, but is followed by an incomparable crunch that can be heard across your house. Best of all, right now Fly By Jing is having a continued Black Friday Sale, with saving up to 30% off its bestselling products. Here’s what we’re eying ourselves.

Fly By Jing’s Endless Black Friday Sale

Holiday Triple Threat

This set not only includes the famous Sichuan Chili Crisp that has sold out five times, it also includes the Zhong Sauce perfect for dumplings, and a dry Mala Spice Mix for fried chicken, bloody marys and so much more. I love Fly By Jing’s chili crisp for just about everything I cook, from dumplings to eggs, it’s even great on ice cream.

Tis The Season(ing) Gift Box

Fly By Jing’s gift box has smaller sizes of the above sauces, making it perfect for someone who has never tried the brand, or wants to find out which is their favorite. It also includes a package of tribute peppers, grown in Qingzi village, and erjingtiao chilis, which is used in its Zhong sauce and Chili crisp. It’s the perfect foundation for any pantry.

Big Steamy

I love making dumplings at home, and it wasn’t until I got this stovetop steamer that I could really appreciate my handiwork. Made from ceramic, it’s compatible on any stovetop and includes a nesting steamer basket that can hold up to eight handmade (or frozen) dumplings at a time. My one regret is not waiting until it was 20% off to snag one.

Salsero Serve Set

This has to be the perfect gift for the foodie in your life. A beautifully designed serving set with an etched marble tray and a custom vessel to drizzle the internet-famous chili crisp sauce onto anything you like. It even comes with a coveted jar of the crisp itself to complete the package.

The Hot Pot Starter Set

Making hot pot can be an ordeal, but this starter set will make your winter nights a little warmer. Not only does it include an electric hot pot that can feed up to six people, but it also comes with two silver chopsticks, two slotted spoons, and two spicy hot pot soup bases to get you going. Pair this with some chili crisp, and you’ve got dinner and a show.

The Biggies

If you love Fly By Jing’s Chili Crisp and Zhong Sauce as much as I do, you’re in luck. They make XXL jars that hold 16 ounces of tasty sauce, so you can really put these on everything. If you’re not sold on the sauce yet, try a smaller size, but this deal won’t last forever, so it’s worth snapping up these big jars while you can.