The Viral Chili Crisp I Rely on for Zhuzhing Up Dishes Has Sold Out 5 Times, but It’s Back and on Sale

Fly By Jing’s Sichuan Chili Crisp is my life force. Whenever a dish I make at home needs a little zhuzhing up, it’s the sauce I reach for without fail. It’s a perfect combination of textures and flavors, after all, including spicy, crunchy, hot, and even a little sweet. It’s no wonder it sold out so many times.

Well, the brand behind the famous chili crisp is having a birthday celebration from now until March 3. To celebrate, it’s taking up to 25% off its bestsellers, including that life-changing chili crisp. Personally, I couldn’t be more excited. Here’s what we’re stocking our pantries with at a discounted price from the brand, right now.

Best Deals from Fly By Jing’s Birthday Sale:



Sichuan Chili Crisp

Fly By Jing

To buy: $12 (originally $15) at flybyjing.com

This chili crisp has sold out over five times, and it’s unbelievable that you can grab it on sale. This is something I’m adding to cart immediately. The flavor is great, and I put it on just about everything, from eggs to ice cream. If you’re looking to add a little spice to your life, I recommend grabbing a jar.



Zhong Sauce

Fly By Jing

To buy: $12 (originally $15) at flybyjing.com

Fly By Jing’s Zhong sauce is different from the chili crisp insofar as it's sweeter. It’s soy sauce brewed with brown sugar, mushrooms, and spices, to create a perfect mixture that’s spicy, sweet, and filled with umami. If you love dumplings, this will be your new favorite sauce to dip them in.



Triple Threat

Fly By Jing

To buy: $36 (originally $45) at flybyjing.com

The Triple Threat truly has everything you need from the brand. It includes its bestselling chili crisp, Zhong sauce, and Mala spice mix, so you can add a little spice to your cooking from now on. Choosing between these three will be tough, but, thankfully, you won’t have to.



By Jing Box

Fly By Jing

To buy: $58 (originally $72) at flybyjing.com

Not only does this box include everything you get in the triple threat, but it also comes with a chili crisp vinaigrette perfect for salads, and the new chili oil that was featured on Hot Ones. If you’re a Fly By Jing devotee, or think you might be, this is the box to get.



Shorty Spice Set

Fly By Jing

To buy: $19 (originally $25) at flybyjing.com

If you’re not quite sure about these flavors quite yet, the Shorty Spice Set is the way to go. It includes the brand's three bestselling spices and sauces, in taster sizes, so you can try them all out and pick a favorite for your next order.

