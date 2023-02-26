Lifestyle Kitchen The Viral Chili Crisp I Rely on for Zhuzhing Up Dishes Has Sold Out 5 Times, but It’s Back and on Sale Plus, stock up on more Fly by Jing bestsellers for less during its birthday sale. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland Fly By Jing’s Sichuan Chili Crisp is my life force. Whenever a dish I make at home needs a little zhuzhing up, it’s the sauce I reach for without fail. It’s a perfect combination of textures and flavors, after all, including spicy, crunchy, hot, and even a little sweet. It’s no wonder it sold out so many times. Well, the brand behind the famous chili crisp is having a birthday celebration from now until March 3. To celebrate, it’s taking up to 25% off its bestsellers, including that life-changing chili crisp. Personally, I couldn’t be more excited. Here’s what we’re stocking our pantries with at a discounted price from the brand, right now. Best Deals from Fly By Jing’s Birthday Sale: Sichuan Chili Crisp, $12 (originally $15) Zhong Sauce, $12 (originally $15) Triple Threat, $36 (originally $45) By Jing Box, $58 (originally $72) Shorty Spice Set, $19 (originally $25) Sichuan Chili Crisp Fly By Jing To buy: $12 (originally $15) at flybyjing.com This chili crisp has sold out over five times, and it’s unbelievable that you can grab it on sale. This is something I’m adding to cart immediately. The flavor is great, and I put it on just about everything, from eggs to ice cream. If you’re looking to add a little spice to your life, I recommend grabbing a jar. Zhong Sauce Fly By Jing To buy: $12 (originally $15) at flybyjing.com Fly By Jing’s Zhong sauce is different from the chili crisp insofar as it's sweeter. It’s soy sauce brewed with brown sugar, mushrooms, and spices, to create a perfect mixture that’s spicy, sweet, and filled with umami. If you love dumplings, this will be your new favorite sauce to dip them in. Triple Threat Fly By Jing To buy: $36 (originally $45) at flybyjing.com The Triple Threat truly has everything you need from the brand. It includes its bestselling chili crisp, Zhong sauce, and Mala spice mix, so you can add a little spice to your cooking from now on. Choosing between these three will be tough, but, thankfully, you won’t have to. By Jing Box Fly By Jing To buy: $58 (originally $72) at flybyjing.com Not only does this box include everything you get in the triple threat, but it also comes with a chili crisp vinaigrette perfect for salads, and the new chili oil that was featured on Hot Ones. If you’re a Fly By Jing devotee, or think you might be, this is the box to get. Shorty Spice Set Fly By Jing To buy: $19 (originally $25) at flybyjing.com If you’re not quite sure about these flavors quite yet, the Shorty Spice Set is the way to go. It includes the brand's three bestselling spices and sauces, in taster sizes, so you can try them all out and pick a favorite for your next order. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine This Under-the-Radar Amazon Brand Has Retro-Looking Kitchen Appliances with Prices Starting at Just $42 Don’t Wait: These 6 Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now Solo Stove’s Smokeless Fire Pit Will Instantly Upgrade Your Outdoor Space, and It’s $140 Off