The Nation's First Black-Owned McDonalds Reopens With New Technology, Art, and Even a Classroom

"I wanted to bring the community together," its new owner, Yolanda Travis, says.

By Ashia Aubourg
Published on January 30, 2023
McDonald's restaurant
Photo:

Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The nation's first Black-owned McDonald's franchise is slated to return just in time for Black History Month. 

The fast-food franchise opened its doors in Chicago in 1968, following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., while protests erupted across the city.

The restaurant was initially franchised by Herman Petty, a Chicago change agent, who passed away in 2009. Now, Yolanda Travis is carrying on the legacy as the new owner and operator of the McDonald's located at 65th St. and Stony Island Ave. in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. And, The Chicago Crusader reports, the updated McDonald's will offer modernized food ordering technology and a polished new look. 

The Crusader added, throughout the remodel, Travis worked to preserve historical aspects of the restaurant, such as the mural of Petty and Don Thompson, McDonald's first Black president and CEO. In addition, Travis plans to add more technology components to appeal to the younger generation. There are schools nearby, and the team at this McDonald's wants the site to be a hub where students feel welcomed with ample opportunity to charge their phones or laptops. One of the most notable upgrades is a classroom area, which will have space for Black History Month learning and activities. 

Despite the franchise's longevity, it was no easy road to become established as the first Black-owned McDonald's. Petty built a business during the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War, and general community unrest, per the National Black McDonald's Operators Association (NBMOA). Yet, this particular franchise fueled hope, leading to the opening of dozens more Black-owned McDonald's by 1969. So naturally, Petty and other leaders began to connect, provide support, and share resources leading to the formation of NBMOA in 1972, which still operates today

The quest for Travis to preserve the legacy of the U.S.'s first Black-owned McDonald's has been a dream in the making for years, according to the company. Travis shared with McDonald's in a blog post, "I wanted to bring the community together and show and tell them about this wonderful Black man, Mr. Herman Petty. There are very few Black historical sites on the south side of Chicago, so this was my opportunity to give back to the community."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A hotel room with champagne service
The 7 Food Trends That Defined Travel in 2022
The Sweetest Harvest
At this Louisiana Farm, Activism, Family, and Food Form the Sweetest Harvest
Can Black-Owned Restaurants Survive This?
'More Than a Trend': Black-Owned Restaurants Still Need Your Support
The former Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office Building
After 30 Years of Planning, José Andrés Is Finally Opening a Restaurant in D.C.'s Old Post Office
La Pulperia
The Importance of Drag Brunch in New York City
Dairy cows on the farm
These Will Be the Biggest Travel Trends of 2023, According to Experts
Columbia Restaurant
The Oldest Restaurant in Every State
Flora Mexican Restaurant
New Mexico's First Food Hall Is Home to Some of Its Best Chefs
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Philippe the Original
The Best Cafeterias in America
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
Best New Chefs 2022
Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022
West Bound and Down
16 Craft Breweries Where the Food Is as Big a Draw as the Beer
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
A fully loaded tray at Lewis BBQ
The Best Barbecue in Every State
History of Black Communities Feeding Protestors | Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale
Black Communities Have Always Used Food as Protest