FYI, Those Mini Bottles of Fireball Sold at Gas Stations Aren't Actually Whiskey

...and people are mad enough to sue.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023
Miniature bottles of Fireball Whisky
Photo:

David Becker / Getty Images

In April 2021, a columnist for the Albany-based newspaper, The Times Unionwrote that liquor store owners were “pissed” that supermarkets, convenience stores, and gas stations had started stocking mini-bottles of Fireball — despite the fact that in New York state, only liquor stores are allowed to sell spirits. But that’s because what was selling in gas stations isn’t actually Fireball at all. 

As writer Steve Barnes explained, those single-serving bottles, which often retail for under a dollar, are called Fireball Cinnamon, and they aren’t the same product as Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. The difference between the two drinks is that Fireball Cinnamon is actually a malt-based beverage with 16.5% alcohol by volume (ABV), while Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is whisky-based and has an ABV of 33%. “The labels look almost identical,” he wrote. “That is intentional.” 

Those two beverages — and their similar-looking labels — are now the subject of a class-action lawsuit. Lead plaintiff Anna Marquez has sued Sazerac Company, Inc, which makes and markets Fireball. According to her legal filing, Marquez saw a “huge” display of Fireball Cinnamon at a gas station and wondered if the station was “doing something they’re not supposed to be doing.” 

The Washington Post reported, the basis of Marquez’s lawsuit is that those little bottles of Fireball Cinnamon are misleading because of the products’ branding and the wording on the label. The legal filing notes that the “bottles appear identical but for the word ‘Whisky’ on the front label” and that Fireball Cinnamon’s label describes it as a “Malt Beverage with Natural Whisky & Other Flavors and Caramel Color.” 

“Using the words ‘With Natural Whisky & Other Flavors’ is a clever turn of phrase because consumers who strain to read this will [not] see how it [sic] ‘Natural Whisky’ is distinct from ‘Other Flavors,’” the lawsuit reads. “They will think the product is a malt beverage with added natural whisky and other flavors. What the label means to say is that the product contains ‘Natural Whisky Flavors & Other Flavors,’ but by not including the word ‘Flavors’ after ‘Natural Whisky,’ purchasers who look closely will expect the distilled spirit of whisky was added as a separate ingredient.” 

As a result, the lawsuit says that Marquez is “unable to rely on the labeling of not only this product but other flavored malt beverages which use the names of distilled spirits.” (That line may be a reference to another of Sazerac’s malt-based beverages, the 20% ABV version of Southern Comfort.) The lawsuit is seeking “unspecified statutory and punitive damages” for anyone in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Carolina, Utah, or Wyoming who has purchased Fireball Cinnamon. 

In the FAQ section of the Fireball website, Sazerac describes Fireball Cinnamon as “malt-based [...] alcoholic beverages that are made using our proprietary recipe, capturing the essence of the Fireball taste experience consumers love.” And in response to a question about how one can tell Fireball Cinnamon from Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, the company says that Fireball Cinnamon can be recognized by “the words Fireball Cinnamon on the front label, without ‘Whisky’.” Whether or not that’s enough of a distinction may be up to the courts to decide. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Containers of Velveeta brand Shells and Cheese at a grocery store
Velveeta's Microwavable Macaroni and Cheese Takes Longer to Make Than Promised, Lawsuit Claims
Whisky is poured into two glasses
56 American Whiskies Under $100 You Need to Try
Comedian-slash-DJ Jilly Hendrix launched Body, a ‘light’ vodka weighing in at 30% ABV
The 3-Martini Lunch Can Come Back Now Thanks to Low-ABV Spirits
Absinthe in Glass with a Burning Sugar Cube
Absinthe Explained: Everything You Want to Know
RITAS Straw-Ber-Rita and Passion Fruit-Rita
Anheuser-Busch's 'Ritas' Don't Contain Actual Tequila, So Anyone Who Drank Them May Be Eligible for Compensation
A box of Barilla pasta
Lawsuit Claims Customers Misled to Believe All Barilla Pasta Is Made in Italy
Additive vs Non-Additive Tequila
There Are Additives in Most Tequilas, But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
Clarke’s Court Spicy Rum
12 of the World's Strongest Liquors
Cocktail being poured from a metal cocktail shaker into a stylish glass
Best Alcohol Delivery Services
Liquor vs. Liqueur vs. Spirit â What's the Difference?
What’s the Difference Between a Liqueur and a Spirit?
Woodford Reserve bourbon
10 Bourbons to Add to Your Liquor Cabinet
Rakia
Get to Know Rakia, the Spirit of the Balkans
Best Drink Advent Calendars
The 12 Best Drink Advent Calendars for 2022
Grand Marnier Explainer
Why Orange Liqueurs Should Be a Staple on Your Bar Cart
Bottles of whiskey
What Does Bottled-In-Bond Mean?
Club Soda v. Tonic Water
What's the Difference Between Tonic Water and Club Soda?