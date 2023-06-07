Fireball Is Getting Fancy With Barrel-Aged Cinnamon Whiskey

Fireball is on a mission to make this Father’s Day less “boring.” The whisky brand is marking the occasion by releasing precisely 618 bottles (in honor of the June 18 date) of its first-ever barrel-aged whisky: Fireball Dragon Reserve.

“We know whiskey drinkers are always looking for the hottest, most exclusive new offering, but most of those products are way too expensive,” said Danny Suich, global brand director for Fireball. “That’s why we created Dragon Reserve… because the best gifts don’t have to break the bank, but they should break convention and bring the heat!”

Where Fireball’s signature cinnamon whisky promises to “taste like heaven and burn like hell,” Dragon Reserve is for those who prefer a more refined sip. Aged for approximately three months in “dragon-charred barrels” (that is, charred American oak premium whiskey barrels), Dragon Reserve maintains the spicy flavor of real cinnamon with additional undertones of smoky oak. The char on the barrels apparently lends tannic influences which aren’t detected in standard Fireball. As with the original whisky, Dragon Reserve will be bottled at 66 proof.

The Sazerac-owned whisky brand is leading its newest product launch with cheeky delight, partnering with actor/comedian and dad-joke extraordinaire, Rob Riggle, to be their first honorary Fireball Master Distiller.

“His deadpan delivery and rebellious, irreverent personality was the perfect combination to bring this anything-but-boring product to life,” described Suich. Riggle’s endorsement all but guarantees Dragon Reserve to be a hit for Father’s Day:



"Attention Children 21+: what dad wants for Father’s Day is some peace and quiet so he can enjoy his new favorite whisky, Fireball Dragon Reserve,” said Fireball Master Distiller Rob Riggle. “All jokes aside, Fireball has a huge legion of fans who we know are going to love toasting pops on Father’s Day after he’s cut the grass, cleaned his car, or napped through hours of golf on TV (you know, dad stuff). Or Fireball lovers can buy one for themselves instead — I won’t tell dad, just like you didn’t tell him about that party you threw at the house when he went out of town that one spring break.”

The 618 bottles of Fireball Dragon Reserve will be available for pre-order online starting June 16 at 11 a.m. EST for $19.99. “We specifically only distilled a small amount of Dragon Reserve to honor dads on Father’s Day," a brand representative advised. "But, if we sell out instantly, we may have a trick dragon or two up our sleeves!”