This Bestselling Camping Grill Is Nearly 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

It's the perfect summer accessory

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on June 23, 2023

Amazon Fire Sense 60508 Notebook Charcoal BBQ Grill
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

Food cooked on a charcoal grill tastes better, as those hot glowing coals not only cook but also provide a mouthwatering smoky flavor to meats and vegetables. When camping, tailgating, or heading to the beach, a portable grill is a necessary item on the list to pack. And it would be a bonus if that grill folded up into a nice, neat compact size for easier carrying.

A great option ready to tag along on your adventures this summer is this portable charcoal bbq grill which is nearly 50% off right now at Amazon.

Amazon Fire Sense 60508 Notebook Charcoal BBQ Grill

Amazon

To buy: Fire Sense Charcoal BBQ Grill, $25 (originally $45) at amazon.com

This camping charcoal grill is small but will do the job and then some. It measures 13- by 18-inches and stands 13-inches high. Importantly, it folds up to a mere one inch thick and has a 17.34- by 11.82-inch cooking area, providing ample room to cook a meal for two, or a few burgers. Made from a high-heat-resistant black painted steel, this no-frills grill succeeds quite well in grilling up whatever food you throw on it.

It’s pretty straightforward to use too. Simply unfold it — it sits on tri-fold legs — place it on a tabletop, add charcoal, the bottom wire grate, and then the top grill grate. When ready to put it away, fold it back up, and it converts into its very own carrying case with a handle. It is lightweight (weighing only 7.28 pounds), sturdy, quick to set up and take back down, and easy to store.

The Fire Sense camping charcoal grill has earned over 2,500 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who appreciate the portability, space-saving design, and ease of use. One shopper loves the great design and writes, “Sometimes the engineers just nail it,” and continues it’s “an amazing space saver,” adding “it has no bells or whistles — it needs none.”

Another reviewer uses it on camping trips for grilling burgers. They write, “Set up of this grill is super simple,” and add that “the grates store inside when it folds together so it is flat.” 

Grab this portable camping charcoal grill while it’s on sale for only $25 at Amazon and get grilling.

At the time of publishing the price was $25.

