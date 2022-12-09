These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Have Over 31,900 Perfect Ratings — and They’re 42% Off Right Now

When cooking for a crowd during the holidays, the dishes tend to pile up quickly. Whether you’re baking a slew of pies or arranging a Feast of the Seven Fishes, you need prep tools that keep you organized and get the job done. And for over 31,900 shoppers, these bowls do the trick.

FineDine’s Stainless Steel Bowls may look simple, but they are what every cook needs in their kitchen. Reviewers praise them for their versatility, durability, and how easy they are to clean. In fact, one even questioned their decision to ever use glass bowls, writing, “When trying to maintain a more active kitchen, it makes a huge difference to have lightweight bowls.”

And the best news is, these bowls are 42% off at Amazon right now, making it a no-brainer for any home cook who has a holiday feast to tackle in the next few weeks.

To buy: FineDine Store Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, Set of 6, $23 (originally $39) at amazon.com

These mixing bowls come in a set of six and in just about every size you could possibly ask for, from a small ¾-quart bowl to a sizable 8-quart vessel, to ensure there is a bowl for just about every task. And reviewers mean everything. One writes that they use the largest bowl for salad and for generous quantities of ice cream, too. Another loves the smallest bowl for scrambling eggs. You get the idea — there’s nothing you can’t do in the kitchen with these.

Beyond versatility, the bowls also neatly nest and are dishwasher-safe. They also have flat bases, making them stable enough to whisk up a meringue if your heart desires (and if you have enough elbow grease). The brand also mentions that because they are made from stainless steel, they are easy to cover with plastic wrap to store food in the fridge.

If you’re still not convinced, one reviewer puts it best: “I didn't realize how much I needed these until they arrived and I started using them.” They go on to say that “whether it's mixing, washing, transferring foods from one container to the other, these are great quality and a great tool to have in the kitchen.”

So what are you waiting for? The holidays are nearly here and it’s time to knock out some prep work. Snap up these bowls for just $22 at Amazon today.