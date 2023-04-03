Shoppers Are ‘Obsessed’ with This Bestselling Utensil Crock—and It’s Almost Half Off Right Now

When you’re standing at the stove preparing a meal, your large kitchen utensils need to be close at hand. In the midst of cooking an omlette, you don’t want to rummage around your drawers for the right silicone spatula. All your tools should be out in the open, and easy to grab.

This stainless steel utensil holder with over 7,600 perfect ratings on Amazon makes it easy to access your kitchen tools. The extra large size will fit at least a couple pairs of tongs, a fish spatula, a silicone spatula, a soup ladle, a set of slotted spoons, and even a microplane. Better yet, it’s 47% off right now.

To buy: FineDine Extra-Large Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder, $16 (originally $30) at amazon.com



This utensil holder is ideal for keeping your kitchen organized. If you have limited drawer space and want to store your large utensils in a compact, neat container, you’ll love this thing. It comes with a removable divider, so you can organize your tools by size or purpose. And best of all, it has a rotating base, so if you see something you need but can’t quite reach it, all it takes is a simple swish of the finger to find the right tool.

The stainless steel material is sturdy enough to hold up against the heat from the stove, and if it happens to topple over, there’s no chance it could shatter or break on your counter or kitchen floor. Thankfully, it’s also easy to clean by hand (it can’t go in the dishwasher), and the divider comes out so you can wipe down the inside, too.

This utensil caddy has earned praise from shoppers for its roomy size and sturdy construction. “Stays on the counter without moving, swivels smoothly, tall enough to hold all items and keeps them well organized,” wrote one reviewer.

Another reviewer was “obsessed” with the swivel feature, writing that it’s “easy to clean,” and that the “very large size will fit all of your utensils.”

If you’ve been looking for a way to get all of your large kitchen utensils organized and within an arm's reach, this stainless steel storage caddy is the answer. Grab it now while it’s only $16.

