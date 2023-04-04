I Tried Fellow's Newest Coffee Grinder Every Day for a Month—Here's How It Went

Making coffee at home has been a practice that brings me a certain level of bliss. I love taking fresh beans, grinding them, and watching as the hot brew pours into my gigantic mug.

Because of that, I'm always on the hunt for tools and techniques to improve the process. So when Fellow sent me its newest launch to test, I'd hoped I'd find a product to make the routine even more special.

The brand, known for its award-winning coffee gear, launched the Opus Conical Brew Grinder late February. And in the month since it landed on my doorstep, it's become an irreplaceable part of my routine.

I wasn’t too sure how I’d feel about this grinder. Fellow is known for pushing the boundaries of coffee precision, and claimed its Opus grinder as the one that can do it all thanks to its multitude of settings. When it comes to coffee, I like simple products. So because of the intimidating number of features, along with a hefty price tag, I didn’t think this grinder would shimmy its way into my routine as a necessity.

It didn’t take long before I realized how wrong I was. After playing around with the different functions and settings every day, I observed a pattern — my coffee tasted noticeably better, morning after morning.

It came to me in a classic cardboard box with minimal and recyclable packaging (but rest assured, it was secure). There was plenty of information to get me started right off the bat, since even the back of the shipping package had a breakdown of the Opus’ perks. I found some information guides tucked into a little packet, and set it up straight away.

Like many grinders, this one is a burr, which is typically the preferred method among coffee experts (as opposed to a blade grinder, which slices through beans and can cause more inconsistencies in grinds). It uses the pressure of six blades to grind the beans, and though it has a high-powered 6 Nm torque motor, the sound is much softer than other grinders I've used in the past.

The machine's grind gauge at the top goes all the way from 1 to 11 with measurements in between for precision. You just toggle the leaver to go from a finer grind to a larger one, depending on what you want to make. And, if you’re not quite sure where to start with the grind size, it's got you covered.

The bean container’s lid includes a guide for each drink, from espresso to cold brew, and where you should place the grind size for it. The Opus was specifically designed to be able to grind espresso beans, along with beans for pour-over, drip coffee, French press, AeroPress, and cold brew.

I tested it out with a few methods, like in my Moka pot, in a Fresh press, and classic drip-style. While it performed well for each task, I prefer drip coffee day to day, so that’s how I’ve been using it most. I weigh out 15 grams of beans (a bit less than recommended, but it works for me), pour them into the grinder, and press the start button. The grinds go right into the base cup, which is magnetized to stay in place when operating. When you press the button once, it grinds for 30 seconds, but you can press it a few times for longer grind times if needed. The below photo shows grinds (from left to right) for the coarsest level for cold brew, to a mid-level grind for pour over, to a fine grind for espresso.

I toggled to find the perfect grind size for the coffee brand I typically use, and by and large, my coffee has tasted smoother, creamier, and more flavorful than prior to using the appliance. I typically stick to the same brand of coffee, rotating through my favorite blends, so it was an enlightening experience to actually note the changes in taste.

I love that I have so much leeway with the grinder. I’m sure if my tastes change to favor my French press more or Moka pot more, this grinder will be waiting in the wings to precisely grind beans for each method, no guesswork required.

Though it’s undoubtedly expensive at just under $200, the Opus Grinder is a tool worth investing in if you’re someone like me who likes to make coffee at home every day, and are looking to enhance the experience. Even though I am typically intimidated by the intricacies of coffee, this has proved itself to be a staple that’s both easy to use and highly effective. Once you snap this up too, I just know future-you will be grateful with each perfect sip.

