Lifestyle Kitchen I'm a Food Editor, and These Are the 5 Products That I'm Obsessed with This February Hint: Pasta Instagram account forthcoming. By Daniel Modlin Published on February 28, 2023 I love cooking, and even moreso, I love talking about cooking. But if there’s one thing that makes me happier than serving a bowl of linguine with clams to friends and family, it’s telling them which products are going to make their lives easier inside the kitchen and out. This month, I became obsessed with a number of different products, but if I had to pick one, it’d be this pasta maker from Philips. While making pasta used to be a difficult and time-consuming task, now I can sit back and let this machine do all the work while I dream up flavor combinations for sauces. A machine that spits out spaghetti, fettuccine, and penne in minutes is just one of the kitchen items I couldn’t stop using. Keep reading to see what my other editor-approved favorites from February, and maybe pick up a thing or two for yourself. Yeti 30-Ounce Rambler Amazon To buy: $50 (originally $62) at amazon.com I couldn’t ignore the hype on Yeti products, and I finally caved and got a rambler. Not only does it keep ice cold for up to 24 hours in my experience, but I love the chug cap — it makes staying hydrated when I’m at the gym or prepping a recipe easy. But if there’s one thing that sets this water bottle apart, strangely enough, it’s the handle on top of the lid. I’m not sure why exactly, but this thing is a joy to carry — so much so that I’ve been bringing it with me just about everywhere. Wildone Set of 5 Mixing Bowls Amazon To buy: $42 with coupon (originally $50) at amazon.com This month I went to a memorial service and my partner almost gave away my favorite mixing bowl. She didn’t, but during my research for a proper replacement, I stumbled upon these, and I had to get them. Not only is it a set of five quality mixing bowls, but each comes with a tight-fitting lid, transforming it into a storage container. On top of it all, they also have built in grater attachments, so you can grate ingredients directly into them. Talk about mise en place. True Cubes Clear Ice Maker Amazon To buy: $45 (originally $50) at amazon.com This one might not be for everyone, but I thought the only way to achieve clear ice in a home freezer was by sticking an Igloo cooler in there (which my freezer doesn’t have room for). But there’s another way. This nifty find from Amazon looks just like a traditional big cube tray, except the ice cubes come out crystal clear each and every time. While this may not make your cocktail taste better per se, it does make your cocktail look better, and presentation is half the battle. Philips Compact Pasta Maker Williams Sonoma To buy: $180 at williams-sonoma.com Every time I’ve tried to make pasta from scratch it’s ended in tears, and my dog is coated in semolina flour. But this compact pasta maker changed that. It literally takes five minutes to make a batch of fresh pasta, making the customization opportunities endless. There are three different shapes it can make — penne, spaghetti, and fettuccine — but I’ve been experimenting with coloring my dough using fresh herbs, tomato paste, and even beet juice, as well as making egg-based doughs and flour-based doughs. My latest creation was a squid ink spaghetti with clams, and I’m seriously considering launching a pasta Instagram account at this rate. Ratio Eight Coffee Maker Williams Sonoma To buy: From $645 at williams-sonoma.com Even though I love a good cappuccino, when I’m at home, all I want is a quality cup of pour-over coffee. The thing is, I don’t want to do any of the work. This machine automates a process I thought could only be manual, and is a worthy kitchen centerpiece my friends can’t stop ogling. It dispenses water over your coffee grounds via a showerhead, simulating the barista pouring concentric circles with a gooseneck kettle. The only difference here is that the coffee maker isn't talking about all of the notes you're supposed to taste. Instead, it quietly and quickly makes a coffee that tastes exactly how the bag of beans describes it should every single time.