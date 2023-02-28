I’m a Food Editor, and These Are the 5 Products That I’m Obsessed with This February

Hint: Pasta Instagram account forthcoming.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

February Obsessions Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Pamela Jew

I love cooking, and even moreso, I love talking about cooking. But if there’s one thing that makes me happier than serving a bowl of linguine with clams to friends and family, it’s telling them which products are going to make their lives easier inside the kitchen and out. 

This month, I became obsessed with a number of different products, but if I had to pick one, it’d be this pasta maker from Philips. While making pasta used to be a difficult and time-consuming task, now I can sit back and let this machine do all the work while I dream up flavor combinations for sauces. 

A machine that spits out spaghetti, fettuccine, and penne in minutes is just one of the kitchen items I couldn’t stop using. Keep reading to see what my other editor-approved favorites from February, and maybe pick up a thing or two for yourself. 


Yeti 30-Ounce Rambler 

YETI Rambler 36 oz Bottle

Amazon

To buy: $50 (originally $62) at amazon.com

I couldn’t ignore the hype on Yeti products, and I finally caved and got a rambler. Not only does it keep ice cold for up to 24 hours in my experience, but I love the chug cap — it makes staying hydrated when I’m at the gym or prepping a recipe easy. But if there’s one thing that sets this water bottle apart, strangely enough, it’s the handle on top of the lid. I’m not sure why exactly, but this thing is a joy to carry — so much so that I’ve been bringing it with me just about everywhere. 

Wildone Set of 5 Mixing Bowls

Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5

Amazon

To buy: $42 with coupon (originally $50) at amazon.com

This month I went to a memorial service and my partner almost gave away my favorite mixing bowl. She didn’t, but during my research for a proper replacement, I stumbled upon these, and I had to get them. Not only is it a set of five quality mixing bowls, but each comes with a tight-fitting lid, transforming it into a storage container. On top of it all, they also have built in grater attachments, so you can grate ingredients directly into them. Talk about mise en place.  

True Cubes Clear Ice Maker 

True Cubes Clear Ice Cube Maker

Amazon

To buy: $45 (originally $50) at amazon.com

This one might not be for everyone, but I thought the only way to achieve clear ice in a home freezer was by sticking an Igloo cooler in there (which my freezer doesn’t have room for). But there’s another way. This nifty find from Amazon looks just like a traditional big cube tray, except the ice cubes come out crystal clear each and every time. While this may not make your cocktail taste better per se, it does make your cocktail look better, and presentation is half the battle.

Philips Compact Pasta Maker

Philips Compact Pasta Maker for Two

Williams Sonoma

To buy: $180 at williams-sonoma.com

Every time I’ve tried to make pasta from scratch it’s ended in tears, and my dog is coated in semolina flour. But this compact pasta maker changed that. It literally takes five minutes to make a batch of fresh pasta, making the customization opportunities endless. There are three different shapes it can make — penne, spaghetti, and fettuccine — but I’ve been experimenting with coloring my dough using fresh herbs, tomato paste, and even beet juice, as well as making egg-based doughs and flour-based doughs. My latest creation was a squid ink spaghetti with clams, and I’m seriously considering launching a pasta Instagram account at this rate. 

Ratio Eight Coffee Maker

Ratio Eight Coffee Maker

Williams Sonoma

To buy: From $645 at williams-sonoma.com

Even though I love a good cappuccino, when I’m at home, all I want is a quality cup of pour-over coffee. The thing is, I don’t want to do any of the work. This machine automates a process I thought could only be manual, and is a worthy kitchen centerpiece my friends can’t stop ogling. It dispenses water over your coffee grounds via a showerhead, simulating the barista pouring concentric circles with a gooseneck kettle. The only difference here is that the coffee maker isn’t talking about all of the notes you’re supposed to taste. Instead, it quietly and quickly makes a coffee that tastes exactly how the bag of beans describes it should every single time. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Chef Michele Rubini; Baking Steel from Amazon
3 Pizza Tools You Should Add to Your Kitchen ASAP, According to a Professional Pizza Chef
StoveShelf 30" Length Stainless Steel Finish Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove tout
Shoppers Who Need More Counter Space Are Adding This ‘Perfect’ Solution to Their Stovetops
ninja grill/air fryer sale
This Ninja Indoor Grill Doubles as an Air Fryer, and Shoppers Call It the Best Thing They’ve Ever Purchased
Related Articles
Presidents Day First-person âshopping editorâ roundup
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Finding the Best Kitchen Deals—This Is What I’m Grabbing This Presidents Day
Five Obsessions of the Month
I’m a Food Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Kitchen Tools I Tried in January
Amazon Italian Marketplace Tout
Sad ‘The White Lotus’ Is Over? Then You’ll Love Amazon’s Secret Shop Loaded with Italian Gourmet Goods
Editors Best Kitchen Items
These Are the Best Kitchen Items Our Shopping Editors Bought All Year
Amazon's top trending home & kitchen items for february Tout
From Knife Blocks to Chocolate, Here Are the Kitchen and Food Items Amazon Shoppers Loved in February
Smeg Dupe Galanz Amazon Tout
This Under-the-Radar Amazon Brand Has Retro-Looking Kitchen Appliances with Prices Starting at Just $42
Early Presidents Day appliance deals tout
Shop the 20+ Best Kitchen Appliance Sales This Presidents Day—Starting at $30
Amazon Home New Arrivals tout
New: Amazon Has Great Additions to Its Kitchen Section, and Prices Start at Just $19
You Can Take My Gas StovetopâThis $35 Butane Stove Works Perfectly Instead
Can a Camping Stove Replace My Gas Stove for Good?
Cocktail Shaker Set
Finally, a Cocktail Shaker I Don't Have to Bang Around to Open—and It's Almost 50% Off
Ayesha Curry; Partake Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Ayesha Curry Reveals Her Favorite Black-Owned Food Brands to Shop at Amazon, Including Cookies and Hot Sauce
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Thanks to This Pour-Over Carafe, I Never Need to Buy Paper Coffee Filters Again
Editor-Loved Compact Kitchen Appliances tout
I’m an Amazon-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and These Are the Best Space-Saving Appliances I’ve Bought
Noble Made Buffalo Sauces, Kettle Brand Air Fried Jalapeño chips, Kosteria Crushed Blueberry Vinegar and Graza Sizzle EVOO
12 Whole Food Products Worth Adding to Your Cart This Month
Pasta Maker Deluxe Set 5 Piece Steel Machine Tout
Our Favorite Affordable Pasta Maker Can Make 5 Different Shapes—and Right Now, It’s on Sale
Yeti Drinkware Sale
Don’t Wait — Amazon Quietly Put Yeti Drinkware on Sale for as Little as $18