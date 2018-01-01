Fast Recipes
F&W’s Ultimate Guide To Fast Recipes
Our guide to speedy cooking offers time-saving prep techniques and clever cooking shortcuts.Gingered Stir-Fry with Shrimp and Snow Peas (photo at right)
7 Fast Weeknight Dinners
- Chicken and Zucchini Couscous
- Spaghetti with Tomatoes, Basil, Olives, and Fresh Mozzarella
- Pork Tenderloin Tacos with Avocado Salsa
- Grilled Scallops over Mixed-Green and Herb Salad
- Thai Grilled Beef Salad
- Lao-Style Chicken Baguette Sandwiches with Watercress
- Grilled Glazed-Salmon Sandwiches with Bacon
Master chef Jacques Pépin demonstrates essential knife skills—from sharpening to chopping—that help the home cook be more efficient in the kitchen.Read More