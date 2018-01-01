Fast Recipes

F&W’s Ultimate Guide To Fast Recipes

Our guide to speedy cooking offers time-saving prep techniques and clever cooking shortcuts.

Gingered Stir-Fry with Shrimp and Snow Peas (photo at right)

New Fast Recipes

YouTube Cooking Lessons with Grace Parisi of the F&W Test Kitchen
YouTube Cooking Lessons

Inspired by free Internet videos, F&W Senior Recipe Developer Grace Parisi creates amazing global dishes—all done in under 45 minutes.

Weeknight Dinner Party Menu
Weeknight Dinner Party

A smart game plan centered around a speedy main course is the key to a delicious midweek dinner for eight.

7 Fast Weeknight Dinners

Chef Tim Love Shares Meat Grilling Tips

Mastering Knife Skills

Master chef Jacques Pépin demonstrates essential knife skills—from sharpening to chopping—that help the home cook be more efficient in the kitchen.

30-Minute Hors d'Oeuvres

