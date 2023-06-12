Whether you play them or not, video games have become an integral part of our culture. From their emergence in the 1970s, they have evolved from being perceived as a fleeting pastime for kids to a multi-billion dollar industry worth more than the global film business plus all of North American sports combined. “Since Call of Duty launched twenty years ago, they’ve had roughly 25 billion hours of gameplay,” explains Chris Erb, founding and managing partner at Tripleclix, a gaming agency that connects brands with video game publishers for marketing purposes. “That’s the equivalent of 2.85 million years — longer than the course of human existence.”

With the entirety of Generation Alpha (the cohort succeeding Gen Z) predicted to partake in gaming, tech savvy food brands are testing the landscape with their millennial and Gen Z audiences via in-game promotions. At Tripleclix, Erb works with clients like Pringles, Hot Pockets, Trolli, and Kelloggs to immerse them into the gaming experience with value-driven incentives. “We find a game that best fits with the product’s target audience and make sure they offer consumers the best experience and value possible.”

The most successful partnerships between video games and food brands are those that provide value-based rewards in the form of “‘consumables” (gaming elements used to unlock items and advance in the game story) or “cosmetics” (gaming elements that enhance the gamer’s avatar appearance). “The more unique or exclusive it is, the better value the brand offers,” Erb says.

For example, in a national retail program, Hot Pockets changed their packaging from their iconic red to the five main colors from Magic the Gathering — white, blue, green, red, and black. Each box is tied to a unique character from the game, and, when gamers purchase these boxes they can unlock both cosmetic and consumable content from exclusive card decks to points that unlock game rewards. Retailers are getting in on the gaming action as well; Hot Pockets also released an exclusive “Pizza of the Veil” black box filled with bonus content (and Hot Pockets, of course) available exclusively at Walmart.

While value-based partnerships are obviously popular among the gaming community, products that do nothing other than embrace the universe of a particular game seem to work just as well. In 2021, Pringles celebrated the launch of Halo Infinite with an exclusive “Moa Burger” flavor (moas are large, flightless creatures similar to ostriches on the fictional planet of Reach in the Halo universe) that became one of the biggest limited-edition flavor launches in Pringles history. The chips featured a blend of flavors like garlic, ginger, and beef for a savory, bold crunch. The brand followed that with "Suspicious Stew"-flavored chips from Minecraft earlier this year.

Quick-service restaurants are going all-in on immersive rewards experiences for gamers, as well: This month, KFC teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to offer players of Diablo IV exclusive in-game rewards with purchase of any KFC sandwich. Chris Mann, the senior VP of Chipotle’s gaming and esports agency, rEv/XP, reports that it’s strategy is “all about how we can add value to the gaming community’s experience and uplift the gaming community.” In 2019, Chipotle launched the Chipotle Challenger Series, an online e-sports competition for popular video game streamers and teams to win cash and a yearlong supply of free burritos.

In a recent press release, Chipotle announced itself as the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Evolution Championship Series (Evo) and the official launch partner for the highly anticipated fighting game, Street Fighter 6. Street Fighter players will get the chance to earn in-game currency with every online purchase made via Chipotle’s website and mobile app. This year, Chipotle will also be the first non-gaming brand to advertise on PlayStation’s network. Most notably, Chipotle announced an initiative with Twitch, the interactive live streaming platform popular with gamers, making it the first ever restaurant to offer free food as rewards to users of the platform. Users can unlock free chips and guac just by watching Street Fighter 6 content on Twitch.

“Twitch represents the intensity of the gaming community,” describes Jasmine Dadlani, Chief Strategy Officer at McKinney. “People will spend 12+ hours a day with Twitch running in the background. And the personalities on Twitch have become very popular.”

DoorDash recently announced “Battle of the Brands” on Twitch — a two-day live stream MultiVersus gaming tournament. Top players will battle it out in fantasy matchups on behalf of restaurant brands like Taco Bell or Wendys to win a $15,000 cash prize and a year’s supply of DoorDash. During the tournament, Twitch viewers can take advantage of multiple promotions from BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse, KFC, Chili’s, and more. If that wasn’t enough, college students who sign up for DashPass for Students from now through Friday, September 23 will get $15 off one meal a day (once a day during the promotional sign-up period) from national and regional restaurants competing in the tournament.

Dadlani, who has advised on campaigns for brands like Little Caesars, emphasizes that authenticity and credibility win the hearts of gamers. “You have to find something that the gamers identify with to build that credibility,” she explains. This includes finding just the right audience to speak to within a game’s universe. For Little Caesars, that audience was The Hungry Dad. “They’re the largest pizza-eating group within the pizza-eating world,” Dadlani reports. “They order pizza on average twelve times per month and are massive gamers.” To grab their attention, Little Caesars offered a special combo meal that could only be unlocked when Call of Duty players were able to double up their points in the game. Once activated, they were also rewarded with a 2-in-1 pizza experience that also provided codes to gain more points within the game.

But in order to maintain the credibility of these partnerships, food brands also ensure that their freebies and points can only be accessed by players with a certain level of skill at the game. When asked how video game novices can begin to win in this gamified food space, Dadlani’s advice is simple: “Become friends with gamers!”