F&W Editor Picks: Best Food & Drink Finds of the Year

Year’s Best Food & Drink Finds

  • F&W Editor Picks: Tertulia
    F&W Editor Picks:

    Best Restaurants

    Editor in chief Dana Cowin names five incredible meals she had in 2011, and restaurant editor Kate Krader spotlights five top breakfast spots. »

  • F&W Editor Picks: Tomrs Tonic
    F&W Editor Picks:

    Food Products

    While researching stories, F&W’s editors try hundreds of new products each year. Here, 20 cheeses, spreads and more top finds for food lovers. »

  • F&W Editor Picks: My Vietnam
    F&W Editor Picks:

    Cookbooks & Recipes

    After a year of testing and tasting, F&W’s food experts reveal their favorite cookbooks, recipes and cooking techniques of 2011. »

  • F&W Editor Picks: L’Hereu da Nit, Rose, 2006
    F&W Editor Picks:

    Wine & Beer

    Food & Wine’s tasting room pros, Ray Isle and Megan Krigbaum, name the most exceptional wines and beers they sampled this year. »

More 2011 Top Picks

Top 10 Restaurant Dishes of 2011
Top 10 Restaurant Dishes of 2011. Photo courtesy of Seasons.


