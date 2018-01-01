Fall Recipes
Fantastic Fall Recipes
Roasted Vegetables
Simple, satisfying roasted vegetable recipes, like whole carrots with fresh ginger, highlight the best of fall farmer's market produce.
Tailgating Recipes
Crowd-pleasing tailgating recipes for game days, like terrific grilled sausages with sweet-and-sour onion chowchow.
Chili Recipes
Smoky, spicy recipes, like a bold Texas-style short-rib chili with coffee and beer.
Cooking with Wine
Wine adds depth to hearty braises and comfort classics, like this meat loaf with a red wine glaze, which caramelizes as it bakes.
Warming Drinks
Apple brandy hot toddies and more warming drinks for fireside gatherings.
Wine Cocktails
Warm mulled wine, spiced with fennel seeds and cinnamon, and more wine cocktails for fall evenings.
Hearty Stews
A staple of fall cooking: Rich, robust beef stew in red wine sauce, plus more hearty recipes.
Apple Pie Recipes
Classic lattice-topped apple pie and more irresistible pies, tarts and turnovers to make after an apple-picking day on the farm.
Fiery Foods for Cold Weather
Superspicy dishes to chase away the chill, like smoky-hot ginger chicken stir-fry.
Casserole Recipes
Fall comfort food classics like cheesy Greek baked pasta and more wonderful casserole recipes.
More Fall Favorites
