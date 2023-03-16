Here's How Your Nespresso Set-Up Can Be as Organized as a Five-Star Hotel's

The best part is, it's only $35.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes.

Published on March 16, 2023

EVERIE Crystal Tempered Glass Organizer Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

Counter space is prime real estate in the kitchen, but there's no denying how cluttered it can become. That's why nifty space-saving organizers come in handy, especially for those small bits and bobs like Nespresso pods that without a good container, can get out of hand fast. 

One way to tidy up those tiny Nespresso Vertuo pods is this tempered glass drawer. Plus, its convenient design isn’t just sleek, it’s inexpensive, too. All it’ll take is $35, and your clutter problems may be solved.

EVERIE Crystal Tempered Glass Organizer

Amazon

To buy: Everie Crystal Tempered Glass Coffee Pod Organizer, $35 at amazon.com

Designed to slide right underneath your personal coffee maker, this drawer comes with indents to perfectly nestle both large and small Vertuo-compatible pods for easy, clutter-free drink-making. They just lay right into the slots, with the sides facing up, to easily display the selection you have on hand through the clear tempered glass top. 

This organizer will hold up to 40 large pods or 52 small Vertuo pods, but you can customize your organization based on any combination of both large or small pods you’d like it to hold.

Importantly, the holder itself isn’t too bulky for your countertop. It’s just 12-by-16.5-by-3.5-inches despite its storage capacity, plus the overall design is slim and durable, from the rods holding pieces together to the trusty clear top. You don’t have to worry about coffee spills staining or damaging it either. 

With over 6,300 perfect ratings, shoppers love how much of a convenient space-saver this organizer is. “It is so convenient with my Nespresso coffee maker sitting on top of it. It is a very efficient use of counter space,” a user wrote

Plus, it’s a dream for those who like to keep things neat and nearby. “If you love organizing just buy it,” one reviewer adds. “It’s so cute and so durable and it’s right there for you to use everyday,” they say. Not only is it functional, but it’s aesthetically pleasing, too. “It feels like you are in a hotel room, looks really organized. The glass is sturdy and there is enough room to place your Aeroccino together with your Nespresso machine,” a third person wrote

From its polished design to its organizing abilities and convenience of easy-to-grab pods, this Everie Nespresso pod organizer is your new spring cleaning must-have. Grab it on Amazon now for just $35. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $35.

