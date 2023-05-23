One of Our Favorite Camping Grills Just Got a Memorial Day Weekend Markdown

Food cooked on the grill is an absolute must-have for summer. Barbecue chicken and ribs, burgers and hotdogs, and grilled vegetables are all part of the package for memorable weekends. And, if you’re planning a camping trip or a beach day, a standard-size grill can’t be lugged around very easily. The solution is simple: A portable grill.

We’ve tested a number of camping grills, and in our tests, the Everdure Cube portable grill proved to be our favorite when it came to cooking over charcoal. And right now, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, it's on sale for just $150 at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill, $150 (originally $200) at amazon.com

This portable grill is the perfect size for outings, measuring 9.05- by 13.67- by 16.73-inches with an ample 115 square inches of grilling space. The grill is lightweight, weighing only 15 pounds, so it’s not hard to carry or move around either. It's designed in partnership with Michelin Star Chef Heston Blumenthal, with a cover that has a bamboo cutting board on top to get vegetables or meats ready to throw on the grill. Plus, the board lifts off revealing a storage compartment ideal for storing food, paper plates, or utensils.

You can easily set up the grill by grabbing the handles on each side and carrying it to wherever you want, adding some charcoal in the tray, lighting it up, and that’s it. There is a heat protection shield in the integrated base that allows you to place the grill safely on just about any surface. And the grill rack and firebox are both removable for easy cleanup after enjoying your meal.

The brand says three medium steaks will fit on the grill grate, and we found in our tests that we were able to easily fit two burgers, two brats, and two ears of corn — a perfect meal for up to two people. We also found that this grill does the job well when it comes to direct heat grilling.

This compact portable camping grill is easy to transport and take wherever you want to go. We described it as “literally a drink cooler converted into a grill” and added that it has “two nice large handles for carrying.”

If you’re heading out camping, to the beach, or to a tailgate party, a portable camping grill is the ideal companion for a cookout. And right now, one of our favorites is marked down 25% off at Amazon, so why not snatch it up while it’s on sale?

At the time of publishing the price was $150.

