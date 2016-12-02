What Happens When a Street Food Hawker and a Fine Dining Chef Make Dinner?

“Daunting,” Chan Hon Meng says of dreaming up dessert with Christopher Kostow, the brainy, fine-dining chef behind The Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa.

But the sweet results of the unlikely culinary duo’s collaboration are easy to like. You can discover that for yourself at Tiger StrEats, Tiger Beer’s street food-meets-fine dining pop-up at Indochine in New York City from Dec. 7 through 9. (Check Tiger Beer coasters at participating restaurants and bars for a unique code that can give you two complimentary seats.)

In fact, the final course of their menu is a soothing coconut pudding with buoyant, chewy rice balls, earthy, sweet red bean and crackly meringue, a meld of comforting Chinese food and cheffy finesse.

You already know Kostow, a 2009 Best New Chef. And you probably recognize Meng, perhaps because of his singular focus on soy sauce-braised chicken with rice at Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle in Singapore. Or maybe because this year’s Michelin Guide anointed the street food stall a star for that one stellar dish.

© Jess Lindsay, Time Out Sydney

“Obviously great food comes in many forms and price points, that’s why I was so excited to be asked to participate in Tiger StrEats (and, really, who doesn’t love Tiger Beer?),” Kostow says. “I have developed a great degree of respect for chef Chan’s uncompromising approach. His food is extremely well-executed, using simple, delicious ingredients.”

Both chefs are showcasing signature dishes, in addition to their teamwork of a dessert. Here’s a sneak peek at the menu:

Whelk Lasagna with Agretti by Christopher Kostow

Soya Sauce Chicken and Rice by Chan Hon Meng

Coconut Pudding with Tangyuan and Red

Now is your cue to clear your calendar for this event. But, if you can’t make it, chances are you’ll find Meng at one of your favorite food carts in the city.

“This is actually my very first time in the United States, let alone New York, so I’m most excited to try some street food, of course,” he says.